How to watch Wholesome Direct's indie game showcase

During the busy, boisterous week of not-E3 (opens in new tab), don't forget to schedule yourself a little time to relax. Game showcases are typically dominated by big, loud, flashy trailers full of guns, monsters, and explosions, but there's a calmer, gentler show filled with games that land a bit more on the chill side of things.

That's Wholesome Direct, a showcase devoted to games with beautiful art, thoughtful storytelling, innovative gameplay, and more hopeful themes than you'll usually find in most action blockbusters. Hosted by Jenny Windom, Mary Kish, and Josh Boykin, Wholesome Direct will feature lots of lovely, colorful, cozy indie games headed your way in the near future.

How to watch Wholesome Direct

Wholesome Direct 2022 premieres on Saturday, June 11, at 9:30 am Pacific / 12:30 pm Eastern / 6:30 pm CET on both Twitch (opens in new tab) and Youtube. (opens in new tab)

In addition to a preshow featuring some beautiful art and music, we expect to see lots and lots of games this year—last year's showcase featured a whopping 75 indie game trailers in about an hour, so don't look away or you might miss something great.

If you want to check out some previous Wholesome Direct showcases, you can find a playlist here.