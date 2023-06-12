Here's when to watch the 2023 Ubisoft Forward showcase today

Rounding out the back end of the summer showcase schedule is Ubisoft Forward on Monday. After bringing Assassin's Creed Mirage to the PlayStation show in May and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown to Summer Game Fest, it's time to see what Ubisoft has held back for its own showcase event.

When is Ubisoft Forward 2023?

Ubisoft Forward begins at 10 am Pacific on Monday, June 12 with a preshow beginning 15 minutes before the hour. You can watch the show on YouTube, and Twitch. You can also find the livestream including ASL and one that's Audio Described in English.

Here's when that official start time lands in other timezones:

10 am Pacific, June 12

1 pm Eastern, June 12

6 pm UK, June 12

7 pm CEST, June 12

3 am AEST, June 13

What's being shown at Ubisoft Forward?

Based on its quick teaser trailer for the event, we're guaranteed to get word on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, more AC Mirage, and The Crew. Ubisoft has also tweeted about a gameplay reveal for the Star Wars Outlaws which was revealed with a cinematic over the weekend and more gameplay from Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Okay but what's less likely to show up? It's been a rough road for Skull & Bones so we aren't holding our breath to hear more about the pirates game. There's no way we're hearing about the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake either since it recently started over from scratch.