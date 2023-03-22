How to watch the Future Games Show Spring Showcase

It's that time again, folks. The Future Games Show is back, this time with its 2023 Spring Showcase, hosted by none other than Briana White and Cody Christian: Aerith and Cloud from Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Clocking in at 85 minutes and showing off 45 games, the Future Games Show Spring Showcase will kick off tomorrow, March 23, at 3 pm PDT / 6 pm EDT / 10 pm GMT / 11 pm CET. You can watch it, well, pretty much anywhere that's capable of displaying video. That means Twitch (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab), YouTube (opens in new tab), Twitter (opens in new tab), GamesRadar (opens in new tab), and (for the first time) TikTok (opens in new tab). Remember to set a reminder on YouTube so you can catch it right from the start.

45 games is a heck of a lot, and many of them are set to be a surprise. But to give you a brief taste of what to expect, you can look forward to showings from upcoming Painkiller-esque FPS Witchfire (opens in new tab), Creative Assembly's new zero-G extraction shooter Hyenas (opens in new tab), and some updates on Telltale's upcoming game based on The Expanse (opens in new tab).

Beyond that, we'll also hear about what's next for Dying Light 2 (opens in new tab). The first Dying Light had an incredibly long tail when it came to updates and DLC, so I'll be interested to see what Techland has in store for its bigger, better sequel. Hopefully expanded opportunities to stunt on the undead with sick parkour.

All that plus news and updates from—let me count—41 other games await you at tomorrow's Future Games Show Spring Showcase. Folks, you're not gonna wanna miss this one.