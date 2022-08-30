How to get Collei for free in Genshin Impact

Collei is one of the first Dendro characters to arrive in Genshin Impact, and even though Tighnari (opens in new tab) is the featured five-star, this ranger-in-training is likely to be most players' first taste of the plant-based element. Collei (opens in new tab) really shines in a support role, helping to create powerful Dendro reactions with her Floral Ring boomerang skill and AoE Dendro burst.

Since Sumeru is filled with puzzles that require you to use Dendro, it's extremely useful to have a character of that element, and it's nice to be able to try out the new reactions and see how they interact with your party—that's probably why miHoYo has made Collei available for free. If you want to grab the four-star ranger for yourself before trekking into the rainforests of Sumeru, here's what you need to do.

How to get Collei for free

The Graven Innocence event lets you recruit Collei for free. Collei is a decent Dendro support character.

Before you wish on any banners for Collei in Genshin Impact 3.0, you'll want to take a look at the new Graven Innocence event. You can find this in the event menu, and it requires you to head to Port Ormos in the south and talk to some wood carvers who are down on their luck. Follow the questline up until the point you meet Collei and reunite the father and his son, and you'll get Collei as a character for free.

Unlike previous events where you'd have to earn a shedload of currency to recruit a free character, all you need to do this time is finish that tutorial quest. Even if you've already got Collei, or still plan to wish on the banner, it's well worth it, since you can use this to unlock her first constellation instead. However, be aware that you've only got until the end of Genshin Impact 3.0—around October 5—to complete the event quest and claim her.

While miHoYo advises that you finish the initial Sumeru story quest before you do the event, you don't have to. It is worth getting to the point where you say goodbye to Collei and leave Gandharva Ville though, as otherwise the quests will clash and you'll be unable to proceed. You can skip the prerequisite quest in the event menu, but it'll still be available to continue when you're done grabbing Collei.