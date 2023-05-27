All Honkai: Star Rail 1.1 livestream codes

Honkai: Star Rail livestream codes are little freebies that miHoYo gives out for the sci-fi adventure to incentivise you to watch the update stream and see what's coming up for each new version of the game. As always, there are new five-star and four-star characters to wish on, so grabbing a few extra Stellar Jade by redeeming these codes won't hurt your chances, especially if you're a no-spend player.

While there are regular Honkai: Star Rail codes that release throughout the year and hang about as part of promotions, livestream codes only last a day or so, but they are the best way to get free Stellar Jade without farming chests, daily missions, or fighting bosses and enemies in the Simulated Universe and The Forgotten Hall.

Since this is the Honkai: Star Rail 1.1 livestream I'm not sure exactly when the codes will pop up, but I'll include them here as they drop during the stream, as well as instructions on how to redeem them down below. If it's anything like Genshin Impact, there should be three codes to grab that'll expire in about a day.

Honkai: Star Rail codes - All current livestream Stellar Jade

ZTPTNMTX8LUF - 100 Stellar Jade, 50,000 credits

- 100 Stellar Jade, 50,000 credits 8A6T6LBFQ4D3 - 100 Stellar Jade, five Traveler's Guide

- 100 Stellar Jade, five Traveler's Guide DB7A64BW8LC7 - 100 Stellar Jade, four Refined Aether

- 100 Stellar Jade, four Refined Aether CS75WMP976AK - 100 Stellar Jade

How to redeem Honkai: Star Rail codes

To redeem your codes you'll need to have completed the opening section with Kafka and Silver Wolf, but otherwise, there are two ways to do it. The first is through the miHoYo redemption site:

Open the official site

Log in and select your region

Copy a code into the box

Grab your rewards from the in-game mailbox

The second is through the game once you have access to the phone menu: