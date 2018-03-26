Hollow Knight: Lifeblood update is now available in public beta

Hollow Knight will get a new update soon, but if you're keen to get aboard early you can partake in a public beta right now. In addition to a few fixes and tweaks, the Lifeblood update introduces a brand new boss, dramatic upgrades to an existing boss, and the ability to use map markers on the game's sprawling in-game map.

Elsewhere, There are "numerous game balances and tweaks" as well as various bug fixes, optimisations and performance enhancements. "This is a major update to the game that includes a lot of back-ported tweaks and fixes to bring it in-line with the Switch version we've been working on," the update notes read.

Keep in mind that this is different to the forthcoming Gods & Glory expansion, which is coming at an unspecified time this year and will add new characters, boss fights and a new game mode.