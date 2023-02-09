How to get a flying mount in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy flying mounts are one of the funnest features in the game if you want to travel around the Highlands in a little more style than a regular old broomstick can muster. The first flying mount you get is a very regal-looking Hippogryph called Highwing, who lets you ride on her back as you either sprint around the map or flap through the air.

If you're just starting Hogwarts Legacy, you might want to know how to solve the Puzzle Doors or how to get your first broom to make exploration that much easier. Here's how to unlock your first Hogwarts Legacy flying mount and become pals with Highwing.

How to unlock Highwing the Hippogryph

(Image credit: Portkey Games)

You first encounter Highwing during Autumn when you attend Beast Class. After befriending Poppy, she invites you into the forest for a little surprise, where you meet the big bird and exchange bows before she flies away. A little later, after you've completed Deek's The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and The Loom beast-capturing quest, and the Astronomy Class quest, Natty sends you a message asking to meet at Falbarton Castle.

This is The High Keep quest which unlocks Highwing as a flying mount. You have to sneak into the castle, complete a variety of puzzles, and then rescue Highwing from Rookwood's poachers.

After you've escaped Falbarton Castle, you can use Highwing as a mount at any point. Press tab and then 2, similar to how you summon your broomstick, to bring Highwing out of the Nab-Sack. While she's not that much faster than a broom in the air, she can sprint on the ground if you hold shift, and will take off when you hold space. Once airborne, you can ascend further with space or descend using CTRL. If you press C you'll hover in place so you can stop to take a look at those pleasant Highland views.

How to get the Thestral mount

(Image credit: Portkey Games)

If you own either the Deluxe or Collector's editions of Hogwarts Legacy—or purchase The Dark Arts pack separately post-launch—you'll gain access to the Thestral mount. You can swap to this by selecting mounts in the Gear section of the menu. If you pre-ordered the game, you'll also have the option to swap to Caligo, the other Hippogryph you rescue during The High Keep quest. Both of these unlock at the same time as Highwing if you have access to them.