Hogwarts Legacy director says there are 'no current plans for DLC'

By Andy Chalk
published

Maybe someday, though? Yeah, maybe.

Hogwarts Legacy potions professor holding a potion
(Image credit: Portkey Games)
Audio player loading…

Hogwarts Legacy (opens in new tab) is a huge hit, but fans probably shouldn't hold their breath waiting for DLC to arrive. Game director Alan Tew told IGN that developer Avalanche Software doesn't have plans for it right now.

"We’ve been really heads down bringing [Hogwarts Legacy] to life, so at the moment there are no current plans for DLC," Tew said over the weekend at IGN Fan Fest.

Obviously, that's a hugely hedged statement that leaves open the possibility (and I would say virtual certainty) that this sprawling, open-ended magical world with millions of fans worldwide will in fact get some sort of post-release content in the future. That's the way of videogames, after all, and despite the controversy over Harry Potter author JK Rowling's persistent transphobia (opens in new tab), Hogwarts Legacy is tremendously popular: It's currently the number-three game on Steam's Top 100 (opens in new tab), with more than 335,000 people playing it.

The popularity of Hogwarts Legacy mods (opens in new tab) also points toward a desire for more, more, more. Is Warner really going to leave that money on the table? I don't think so.

Hogwarts Legacy Guides

Hogwarts Legacy screenshot

(Image credit: Warner Bros )

Hogwarts Legacy spells: Every spell you can learn
Hogwarts Legacy Merlin trials: How to solve the trials
Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirement: How to get in
Hogwarts Legacy Demiguise statues: Unlocking Alohomora
Hogwarts Legacy eye chests: How to crack them open
Hogwarts Legacy broom: How to take flight

That said, it's clear that we're not going to see an announcement of Hogwarts Legacy: The Griswold Inception (or, you know, whatever) anytime soon. And that's probably okay with players. There's a lot to do in the base game (we've got some guides to help you get started, just over there to the right), and a few rough performance edges to smooth down too: Avalanche dropped the first Hogwarts Legacy performance patch last week, but some players report that they're still experiencing stuttering and crashes (opens in new tab).

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

See comments