Hitman 2 will have a Colombian jungle level, teaser trailer released

IO Interactive has teased a Colombian jungle level for Hitman 2, and it'll be full of enemies dressed in big blue ponchos and dense shrubbery in which to hide their bodies.

I love the contrast between the bad guys' waterproof ponchos—the kind I'm only used to seeing people wearing in theme parks (although I presume they're actually used in jungles too)—and the mean assault rifles they're carrying. The jungle looks dark and dense, perfect for creeping around in, and buildings are sparse, which should make it feel different to other levels in the game. Perhaps it'll also nod to the Colombian jungle mission way back in Hitman: Codename 47, the first game in the series, which would be neat.

Read more: Hitman 2 review

The teaser video shows Agent 47 pulling an enemy into some long grass, but doesn't give us an idea of how you'll approach your mission. I'm interested to see whether IO can make the level feel free and open—which is what you'd hope for in a jungle level—while subtly funneling players down particular paths. Will you be able to explore the whole thing, or will there be hills or dense forests that block your path, ensuring you end up at a particular spot? Let's wait and see.

Hitman 2 is out in November, and it'll include updated versions of Hitman 1's levels as DLC. We've already got a look at its dazzling Miami level, and watched Agent 47 kill a man with a fish. I can't wait for it and, unlike Hitman 1, it won't be episodic, so you can play through the whole thing on release day.