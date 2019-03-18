Here's ten minutes worth of footage from Pathway, a tactical tomb-raiding adventure

Pathway looks very cool: think Indiana Jones as a turn-based RPG, with an art style heavily reminiscent of recent favorite Wargroove. Jody interviewed its creators last year and I've been keeping an eye out for it since – it definitely boasts some of the best 16-bit inspired pixel art I've seen in recent times.

Above is a newly released gameplay video, courtesy of publisher Chucklefish. It shows off one of five campaign adventures, concerning the pursuit of Nazis who are eager to get their hands on The Wrath of God. Of course, they mustn't. As you'll see, there's more to Pathway than just tactical combat and exploration: dialogue choices and random story encounters will feature in the procedurally generated maps.

Pathway releases some time later in 2019. It's on Steam already, though.