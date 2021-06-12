Here's how to co-stream the PC Gaming Show

This Sunday, the PC Gaming Show returns for its seventh outing, with a slew of new trailers, interviews and announcements, all beamed to you from deck of a spaceship by our intrepid hosts (and devbot).

For anyone that streams, no matter the size of your channel, we'd be delighted for you to host the show for your community. Tuning in to watch, whether on one of PC Gamer's channels, or that of your favourite content creator, helps this PC-focused event keep doing what it does. As does spreading the word using #pcgamingshow.

How to co-stream the PC Gaming Show

Whether you're streaming on Twitch or YouTube, setting up a co-stream begins the same way on the back end. Within the sources section of your streaming software, add a new Browser Source (OBS) or Webpage (XSplit).

The easiest sources to access are likely Twitch and YouTube, so https://www.twitch.tv/pcgamer to capture the show's Twitch feed or head to https://www.youtube.com/pcgamer and grab the feed there once its live.

This year's show will broadcast on a record number of platforms. Besides Twitch and YouTube, you can capture and share the show via Facebook, Twitter, Steam, TikTok, VENN, Reddit, Entertainment Weekly, and through our international partners at WEBEDIA, Wechat, Bilibili, and AfreecaTV. Have at it, no matter where you are in the world.

Note: If you're streaming from Twitch, be sure to add the "Co-stream" tag before going live.

Once you've locked in your source of choice, you'll probably need to resize the new source window to make it fit snugly within your existing streaming layout. Be sure to balance your audio levels, too.

And that's it! Enjoy the show, assuming you're on time. Do make sure to check the schedule below, just in case.

When is the PC Gaming Show streaming?

Date

Sunday, 13 June, 2021

Start time

2:30 pm PT

4:30 pm ET

8:30 pm GMT

(Find your local time here)

Runtime

90 minutes

Platforms

Twitch

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

See you Sunday! Thanks for helping us spread the good word about our favorite platform.