Here's a gaming PC with a Ryzen 5 5600X and GeForce RTX 3070 for $1,700

If you are in the market for a whole new gaming PC, then check out the ABS Gladiator that is on sale at Newegg. It pairs an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor with a hard-to-find Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 for $1,699.99. Considering the GPU typically fetches $1,000 or more on eBay, this is a good price for a complete gaming PC.

It is also a reflection of the market we find ourselves in, where GPUs are incredibly scarce. The system is currently on sale for $300 below its $1,999.99 list price. Part for part (including the cost of a Windows license), the discounted price is around $200 more than what it would require to build the same system with your own hands and knuckles.

Turn RTX On With This Gaming PC ABS Gladiator Gaming PC | Ryzen 5 5600X | GeForce RTX 3070 | 16GB DDR4-3000 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $1,999.99 $1,699.99 at Newegg (save $300)

This gaming PC pairs a Zen 3 processor with an Ampere GPU, both of which are plugged into a premium X570 motherboard. It's a good gaming rig from top to bottom, and with the current discount, it's not much more than what it would cost to build it yourself (if GPUs were actually in stock, that is).View Deal

In normal times, we look for prebuilt deals that undercut the DIY route on pricing. But these are not normal times, and a $200 premium is not egregious—consider it a labor cost, if you will. It also helps that this is a well-rounded gaming PC.

The 5600X is a 6-core/12-thread CPU based on AMD's latest generation Zen 3 architecture, and it is nestled into an Asus TUF Gaming X570-Plus Wi-Fi motherboard. It's nice to see that ABS opted for a premium chipset, and from this generation to boot (it's not uncommon for system builders to offload previous-gen hardware in prebuilts, like an X470 motherboard).

Other specs include 16GB (2x8GB) of DDR4-3000 RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD, and a 700W 80 Plus Gold power supply unit. I wish ABS went with RAM that was a little bit faster (3200-3600), but DDR4-3000 is not exactly slow, and the capacity hits the sweet spot for gaming.

Given the demand for GPUs right now, there is a risk this sells out rather quickly. That's not to say you should make a rash decision, but it is something to consider if you are on the fence on this one.