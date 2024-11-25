You're going to have to work pretty damned hard to convince me there's a better Black Friday gaming keyboard deal than the now-$40 keeb I use every day

Mountain Everest 60 | Mechanical | 60% | RGB | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon (save $30 for Prime Members, save $20 otherwise)

The Mountain Everest 60 is a perfect example of not having to spend a lot to get a cracking keyboard. Not only does it have hot-swappable switches and RGB, it's also wonderful to type on thanks to a plethora of enthusiast design choices such as great foam dampening, pre-lubed switches, and PBT keycaps. Oh, and you can snap on modular magnetic upgrades down the line, too, such a a numpad.

I feel it is my duty to remind you that great mechanical gaming keyboards do not have to be expensive. That is absolutely the case with this Mountain Everest 60 for just $40 over at Amazon right now. That is just for Amazon Prime members, but it's still only $50 without access to Jeff Bezos' inner sanctum (that's what you get with Prime, right?). Anyways, the Everest 60 is a lovely wee thing, all hot-swappable switches and beautifully dampened typing feel... and now a complete bargain.

Honestly, I don't think you'll find a better Black Friday gaming keyboard deal this side of the new year.

I'm a big fan, as you will see from my Everest 60 review, and it's still the keyboard I use at home despite the wealth of different keyboards that cross my desktop on a weekly basis. I could almost have my pick of any keyboard, and yet the Everest 60 has pride of place in my home.

Now, you might be looking at that keyboard and thinking 'yeah, it looks fine, but I need a full-size option because I cannot do without a numpad.' Which is fine, I know there are some alt-code obsessed people out there, and I also know there are some games where the numpad becomes the de facto input device.

But you also don't have to miss out.

Frustratingly, they don't seem to be available at Amazon right now, but on the Mountain store you can pick up a thoroughly worthwhile accessory for this ickle keyboard: a modular numpad. It's just $25 for the specific Everest 60 numpad today.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

One of the best things about the Everest 60 is that it has an optional attachment on either side of the keyboard to allow you to attach the numpad. This lets you have it in the usual (IMO, sub-optimal) position on the right-hand side of the board, or in the far superior left-hand configuration.

It's hot-swappable, too, so you can just plug it in when you need it and it will instantly wake up allowing you to numpad away. I keep my numpad on a shelf on my desk's pegboad and plug it in only when I'm tackling some really hefty benchmarking spreadsheets.

And like all good enthusiast keebs, it's a completely hot-swappable base and the typing feel is excellent. Mountain might not be a familiar name to you, but it's made my absolute favorite gaming keyboard and, even better, it's now super cheap.