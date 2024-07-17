When does Prime Day end? Plus, our favorite deals still available

The 2024 Amazon Prime Day sales event started on July 17 and ends Wednesday, July 18 at 11:59 pm Pacific. That's Thursday at 2:59 am Eastern, and 7:59 am in the UK. (Find your time zone here.)

The end of Prime Day will mean you can no longer claim a special selection of free games—which includes Chivalry 2, one of my favorites—and will see the conclusion of any special "Prime Day" labeled deals on Amazon.

Other retailers feed off of the deal-seeking environment created by Prime Day and run their own competing sales events, and they aren't necessarily going to flip the prices back to MSRP just because Amazon's event is over. Even Amazon itself will still host plenty of discounts after Prime Day officially ends, so don't feel too much pressure to act now (❗❗) on a sale you're half-heartedly into.

We're curating all the best Prime Day PC gaming deals right here.

At any time of year, the hard thing is finding deals that are actually deals. We use price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to make sure that "discounts" are genuinely discounts, since nothing except brand new products actually sell as MSRP. You'll also find things like big price cuts on old laptops that aren't actually worth it, because you can get newer hardware—like a more recent GPU, for example—for comparable prices.

In our main Amazon Prime Day hub, we've collected all the best deals we've found from Amazon and elsewhere. Jacob has also built a gaming PC for around $1,000 using Prime Day deals.

Here are some of this year's top deals:

WD Black SN850X | 1 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300 MB/s read | 6,300 MB/s write | $84.99 at Amazon ($77.04 for Prime members)

This is our favorite SSD for gaming right now. Unlike the cheaper SN770, the SN850X encapsulates the best PCIe 4.0 offers in terms of performance (check out our review). That makes it a great fit for a boot drive with space to spare for your game library, and at this price, we're happy to pay the premium for its higher speed. Price check: Newegg $139.99 | Best Buy $99.99

6. Gigabyte RTX 4070 | 12 GB GDDR6X | 5,888 shaders | 2,565 MHz boost | $559.99 $499.99 at Newegg (save $60 with promo code FANDUA5762)

The RTX 4070 is a popular card and can be difficult to find at a discount, but it's important to remember that this price is cheaper than it was at launch. You're getting nearly RTX 3080 performance but with all those nice RTX 40 features. This Gigabyte model uses the traditional 8-pin PCIe power connector, rather than the new 12VHPWR one, which makes it far easier to install as an upgrade. Use promo code FANDUA5762 for the full discount. RTX 4070 price check: Best Buy $554.99 | Walmart $534.99 | Amazon $529.97

3. Yeyian Yumi | Core i5 12400F | Nvidia RTX 4060 | 16 GB DDR4-3200 | 1 TB SSD | $1,199 $779 at Newegg (save $420)

The Yumi is a bit of a classic when it comes to gaming PC deals, as it's always there or thereabouts. At the moment this is the cheapest RTX 4060-based PC we've found, and comes with a supporting spec that is absolutely solid, even if it's not the latest and greatest. The combo of Alder Lake Core i5 and DDR4 memory means you still get the capacity, and a healthy core count, but without the expense of the very latest hybrid Intel chips or pricier DDR5 memory. And gaming performance will vary very little.

8. Acer Nitro XV271U M3bmiiprx | 27-inch | 180Hz | 1440p | 0.5 ms G2G resposne | IPS | $289.99 $169.99 at Amazon (save $120) This Acer monitor is a steal for all you prospective competitive gamers, hitting a high refresh rate and low response time sweet spot (0.5-1 ms gray-to-gray). It's the same price as the Odyssey G5 below but is better for those of you who prefer an IPS panel to a VA. Price check: Newegg $281.99