Amazon Prime members have until midnight Pacific to get one of my favorite games for free
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Chivalry 2 are up for grabs until the end of Prime Day.
As we advised last week, three games are currently available free for Amazon Prime subscribers, on top of its usual rotating freebie selection. Claim them before the Prime Day sales event ends at midnight Pacific on Wednesday night, and they're yours forever.
The games are:
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Chivalry 2
If you're a Prime subscriber, you can grab the free games here. To take advantage of the offer, you have to link your Amazon and Epic Games Store accounts, and Epic's launcher is where you'll be able to access your new games.
If you aren't already using the Epic Games Store and the thought of dealing with a new launcher puts you off, I'm sympathetic, though to complicate your decision I'll say that I think Chivalry 2 is worth the hassle of joining Tim Sweeney's metaverse crew—what I said in my 91% review still stands, and a lot has been added to the slapstick (but 100% serious) medieval warfare game since then, including support for unofficial servers and jousting.
In theory, the main attraction here is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, but as we pointed out last week, its inclusion feels more like a last ditch effort to get some buzz going for the $70 superhero game, which launched earlier this year but has been overshadowed by games like Helldivers 2.
The free Prime games will be available until the clock strikes midnight tonight on the US west coast, when Prime Day officially ends.
The end of Prime Day doesn't really mean the end of Prime Day deals, though, especially with so many other retailers joining in. Our Prime Day PC gaming deals hub contains all the best deals we've found, and we're keeping it updated as discounts come and go.
