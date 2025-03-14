Varjo Aero VR headsets seem to be not working on RTX 5090s, and its community is opting for strange solutions while waiting for an Nvidia driver release to fix it

News
By published

Putting a dampener on that new card.

Varjo Aero
(Image credit: Future)

After buying a fancy new $2,000 RTX 5090 card, some VR users are discovering their Varjo Aero headsets are not working with their rig. The answer, for now, seems to be plugging the headset in via a Thunderbolt cable, setting the Varjo Base (Varjo's software) to 'Very Low', or waiting for drivers—but none of these options are ideal.

As originally posted in the Nvidia forums under a thread titled "Please make Varjo VR Headsets work with RTX 5090!", one user reports that after almost two months of trying, they could not get their Varjo Aero working on their RTX 5090. In response, Nvidia staff asked them to fill out a driver feedback form and capture a crash dmp file.

In our Varjo Aero review, we liked the VR headset's display, found it all very comfortable to wear, and praised its price point, even though the required base station, lack of included controllers, and heavy feel weighed it down somewhat. At the time, there was no support for AMD GPUs, and now you can add reports of no support for RTX 5090s to the pile.

We don't have the equipment to hand, so can't verify this problem first hand. However, digging a bit deeper shows multiple reports of the same issue over at the Varjo Discord server.

A handful of solutions have come in so far, with perhaps the most creative being one user plugging their headset into a Thunderbolt 4 expansion card without using the included Varjo Link Box. This seems to effectively take the output from the port and redirect it to the VR headset, which means users are losing access to their monitor whilst playing VR.

Another user claims that setting their Varjo Base to 'Very Low' has fixed the problem, though others have had less success with this approach. It seems like tinkering heavily is the only way users have managed to get any sort of success from setting up their Varjo VR headset with their shiny new RTX 5090.

Varjo Aero

(Image credit: Future)

In the original Nvidia forum thread, user Sepian78 claims: "Varjo Support informed me that they are awaiting a driver to release to resolve these issues, but at this time this is outside of their control and can only be fixed by Nvidia."

We have reached out to Nvidia for comment on this story and when we might expect a potential solution.

Race on

Best racing wheels

(Image credit: Future)

Best PC racing wheels : perfect for any circuit.
Best VR headset: which set is right for trackdays?

This story is reminiscent of the fact that many new RTX 50-series owners were met with black screen issues following their launch. Before the VBIOS and driver fixes for the cards were released, our Dave found you could often bypass it by setting your monitor to 60 Hz, though this was not a satisfactory long-term workaround for a high-end gaming GPU, and didn't work for every app. Dave found these black screen issues while using HDMI, so RTX 50-series display bugs aren't solely the purview of Display Port, right now.

The Varjo Aero, which seems to be the only reported VR headset I could find with this issue, was discontinued in early 2024. Other VR headsets do not seem affected by this peculiar problem.

TOPICS
James Bentley
James Bentley
Hardware writer

James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
MSI RTX 5090 Suprim in an open test bench
The unwelcome workaround for Nvidia's RTX 50-series black screen issues is to hobble your gaming monitor with a 60 Hz refresh rate
Nvidia RTX 5080 Founders Edition graphics card from different angles
Nvidia is 'investigating the reported issues with the RTX 50-series' cards after RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 owners (and some RTX 40-series folk) report black screen problems
MSI RTX 5090 Suprim in an open test bench
RTX 50-series black screen issues should finally be fixed this week in an official Nvidia driver update
Nvidia RTX 5080 Founders Edition graphics card from different angles
Latest Nvidia Game Ready drivers fix various black screen issues that left gamers staring at their sad reflections
Nvidia RTX 5080 Founders Edition graphics card from different angles
Nvidia says it really has sorted RTX 50-series black screen issues this time around as yet another driver fix finds its way to release
A Meta Quest 3S, alongside a Quest 3 and Quest 2, on a stack of PC Gamer magazine.
I'm still waiting for a high-end VR headset good enough to make me ditch my Quest 3
Latest in VR Hardware
Varjo Aero
Varjo Aero VR headsets seem to be not working on RTX 5090s, and its community is opting for strange solutions while waiting for an Nvidia driver release to fix it
A still from a YouTube video showing The Swedish Maker cutting a piece of wood with power tools while wearing a Meta Quest 3 VR headset.
YouTuber The Swedish Maker wears a Meta Quest 3 VR headset for his entire woodworking project and miraculously emerges with all fingers intact
The HTC Vive XR Elite front three quarter angle
Google is bulk buying HTC Vive engineers to help Android XR become a platform that can rival Meta's VR/AR dominance
Meta Horizon OS on a box.
The upcoming Asus VR project is rumoured to have eye and face tracking, yet the thing I'm most excited about is its OS
An image of a Meta Quest 3S VR headset and two hand controllers against a teal background and a white border
Be the Batman in your bedroom with this Meta Quest 3S deal, saving $50 on the 256 GB model
Pimax Dream Air VR headset on a grey background
This upcoming Micro-OLED VR headset has absolutely everything and weighs less than 200 grams but of course it costs nearly 4x the Quest 3
Latest in News
Closeup of the new Copilot key coming to Windows 11 PC keyboards
Microsoft co-authored paper suggests the regular use of gen-AI can leave users with a 'diminished skill for independent problem-solving' and at least one AI model seems to agree
A lolporrit squeals in excitement while being driven in a moon buggie in Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail, patch 7.2.
Final Fantasy 14 patch 7.2's trailer has me finally hyped to get stuck back in—and to go to the moon and pilot some mechs, because why not
A pink GameSir Nova Lite, and a purple 8BitDo Ultimate 2C float in a teal void.
Hall effect controllers are so cheap now I’ve got a deal for you AND your player two
Peely from Fortnite with banana-fied Wolverine claws.
Fortnite comes to Snapdragon: Epic Games announces upcoming Arm support for its Easy Anti-Cheat software
Texas Instruments MSPM0C1104 tiny chip
World's smallest microcontroller looks like I could easily accidentally inhale it but packs a genuine 32-bit Arm CPU
Varjo Aero
Varjo Aero VR headsets seem to be not working on RTX 5090s, and its community is opting for strange solutions while waiting for an Nvidia driver release to fix it
More about vr hardware
A still from a YouTube video showing The Swedish Maker cutting a piece of wood with power tools while wearing a Meta Quest 3 VR headset.

YouTuber The Swedish Maker wears a Meta Quest 3 VR headset for his entire woodworking project and miraculously emerges with all fingers intact
The HTC Vive XR Elite front three quarter angle

Google is bulk buying HTC Vive engineers to help Android XR become a platform that can rival Meta's VR/AR dominance
Closeup of the new Copilot key coming to Windows 11 PC keyboards

Microsoft co-authored paper suggests the regular use of gen-AI can leave users with a 'diminished skill for independent problem-solving' and at least one AI model seems to agree
See more latest
Most Popular
Closeup of the new Copilot key coming to Windows 11 PC keyboards
Microsoft co-authored paper suggests the regular use of gen-AI can leave users with a 'diminished skill for independent problem-solving' and at least one AI model seems to agree
A pink GameSir Nova Lite, and a purple 8BitDo Ultimate 2C float in a teal void.
Hall effect controllers are so cheap now I’ve got a deal for you AND your player two
A lolporrit squeals in excitement while being driven in a moon buggie in Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail, patch 7.2.
Final Fantasy 14 patch 7.2's trailer has me finally hyped to get stuck back in—and to go to the moon and pilot some mechs, because why not
Texas Instruments MSPM0C1104 tiny chip
World's smallest microcontroller looks like I could easily accidentally inhale it but packs a genuine 32-bit Arm CPU
Peely from Fortnite with banana-fied Wolverine claws.
Fortnite comes to Snapdragon: Epic Games announces upcoming Arm support for its Easy Anti-Cheat software
Silent Hill f transmission trailer screenshots
'We've been keeping fans waiting for an awfully long time': We finally got to see more of Silent Hill f and boy, does it look great
A pasta &quot;display&quot; on a table showing the word &quot;keep&quot; surrounded by fruit. Obviously.
Penne for your thoughts: This pasta display can show three individual frames and it's trying its best, okay
A goblin with sharp teeth, wearing goggles, lets out a mischievous cackle in WoW&#039;s latest patch: Undermine(d).
The hooligan hacker guild that tore up WoW's newest raid (twice) just posted video evidence of the whole thing, and it's got me feeling weirdly nostalgic
Intel engineers inspect a lithography machine
Finally some good vibes from Intel as stock jumps 15% on new CEO hire and Arizona fab celebrates 'Eagle has landed' moment for its 18A node
A side by side comparison of two Asus Q-Release systems, with the original design on the top and the bottom showing the apparently new design.
Asus appears to have quietly changed the design of its Q-Release PCIe slot after claims of potential GPU pin damage