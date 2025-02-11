Today I found a potential solution to your black screening RTX 50-series graphics card problems. Though you're not going to like it

During all of my initial review testing and overclocking of the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics cards, I had no issues with the black screening problem that we've seen cropping up in various forums and Reddit threads. My Founders Edition cards have worked beautifully and not once set fire to the wooden cabin tinderbox in which I do all my performance testing.

But today I hit a wall. That is how I am going to refer to the MSI RTX 5090 Suprim, a wall, because boy, that thing is chonk with a capital OMG.

This is my first third-party RTX 50-series card, and it is towering over my test rig right now, and kinda terrorising it, if truth be told. Because now, I too, have fallen victim to the black screen effect we've read about. Nvidia has said it is investigating the issue but hasn't been able to help me through the struggles with the card.

But I have found a solution… in part. But it's not a solution I would want to live with, just something that I could put up with until Nvidia comes out with a proper fix which stops this $2,700 card from blacking out when it's put under pressure.

Basically, you have to hobble your high refresh rate monitor. Thanks Reddit.

It's horrible, and I don't want to have to do it, but this way I'm able to get Cyberpunk 2077 or DaVinci Resolve to run without crashing my entire rig, and the only way I've managed to get through most of our GPU benchmarking suite is by dropping my glorious 4K 240 Hz OLED monitor down to a lowly 60 Hz refresh.

It's still not allowed me to get through a full 3DMark Time Spy run, but you can't have everything. Even if you spend this much on a brand new graphics card, it seems.

Let me count the other things I tried that have failed:

As always, I used Display Driver Uninstaller to clean my old drivers for a fresh start

Rolled back, clean uninstall, and installed the pre-released drivers Nvidia supplied for the review

Tried both MSI's 'Silent' and 'Gaming' BIOS settings

Used different power cables

Plugged it in and out of the PCAT power testing module

Reseated the RAM (always worth a try)

Swapping between HDMI and DP cables

Changed Nvidia Control Panel power modes

Left the room while I booted 3DMark (it used to work with games on tape with the Commodore 64)

Tried 120 Hz 😭

It is worth noting that I have so far only tested the card on the PCG GPU test rig. This is the one which has had zero issues with the other RTX 50-series cards, on indeed any graphics card I've tested in the past 12 months.

But it is the one which did give me horrendous coil whine on the RTX 5090 Founders Edition, so I will be switching machines now I have completed testing on this overclocked MSI card to see if it works within another PC.

But yes, there you have it, run your monitor like it's 2007 and you can at least play some games on your RTX 50-series GPU.

You're welcome.