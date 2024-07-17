The 11 Prime Day PC gaming deals that have been the most popular with you fine PC Gamer readers
Crunching the numbers and parsing the data, we've finally figured out what it is you lot like: a lot of headsets, 4K monitors, and gaming chairs. And, of course, the best gaming laptop.
We're not just winging it, you know. When it comes to things like Prime Day and Black Friday we spend a long time looking around the internet tubes for deals, talking to manufacturers and retailers, and generally trying to track down the absolute best prices on the best products for you lovely lot.
And we also generate a lot of completely anonymised data from all the interactions on our own pages. That all means we can see what the most popular PC gaming products have been over these Prime Days with you, the PC Gamer readers. Obviously the smartest, most discerning readers around.
Because all of these are excellent picks, well done you.
At the top is the Lenovo laptop that turned me onto their gaming machines, and one that I've been personally recommending for the past year. Luckily it's also been on sale for nearly all that time, too. It's a little more expensive that it was yesterday, but still a great price for a great RTX 4080 laptop.
Then there's the best gaming monitor around right now, the supremely, not-actually-a-deal expensive Asus 32-inch 4K OLED. But oh my, is it ever shiny 🤤
There's also a ton of gaming headsets in there, including a couple of personal favorites of mine—the Cloud Alpha and the Audeze Maxwell—as well as our picks for best and best budget gaming chairs.
The most popular Prime Day products
1. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i | Nvidia RTX 4080 | Intel Core i9 13900HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240Hz | 32GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,749 $2,049 at B&H Photo (save $700)
This is a discount on the best RTX 4080 laptop I've tested since they launched. It's a fantastic notebook, offering performance that can often match and sometimes beat an RTX 4090-based system (see our review). There's a high-performance CPU to back it up, a decent, bright 1600p screen, and a fair amount of storage.
Price check: Amazon $2,199
2. Asus ROG Swift | 32-inch | OLED | 3840 x 2160 | 240 Hz | $1,299.99 at Newegg
The Asus 32-inch 4K OLED is our outright pick as the best gaming monitor around right now, and you can see why in our review. The panel itself is stunning, has been well-calibrated out of the box (others, like the Gigabyte OLED with the same panel are too warm, color-wise), and it's a super-responsive, slick gaming monitor. It has a host of features the Alienware version lacks, too, such as 90 W USB-C power delivery. In short, a great screen and the best around right now.
3. HyperX Cloud Alpha | Wired | 336g | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon (save $30)
The venerable Cloud Alpha may be getting on a bit now (we reviewed it back in 2018), but that doesn't stop it from being one of the best, and best-sounding gaming headsets of all time. The smart driver design has been recently aped by Razer's impressive BlackShark V2 range, and sounds as close as you can get to an expansive open back design in noise-isolating closed back headset.
Price check: Newegg $69.99 | Best Buy $69.99
4. SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro | 10–40,000Hz | Wireless | 30hr battery | $317.24 $274 at Walmart (save $43.24)
The Arctis Nova Pro offers smashing sound quality (see our review), supreme comfort, and a 30 hour battery life on the hot swappable batteries. The DAC also doubles as a fast charging dock. It's no wonder this is one of the best wireless gaming headsets around. It may not come with the most amazing mic, but the Sonar feature in the GG software does a fantastic job of fixing the fuzziness.
Price check: Amazon $274.95
5. HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless | 15 - 21,000Hz | Wireless | 300hr battery | $199.99 $144.90 at Amazon (save $55.09)
There are specific things you want from a wireless headset: comfort, great audio, and a long battery life. The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is the best wireless gaming headset around because it manages to combine all of those key elements (see our review). And when we're talking about battery life, nothing else comes close to the 300 hours of listening time they can offer.
Price check: Best Buy $153.99 | Newegg $189
6. Corsair TC100 Relaxed | Fabric | $249.99 $238.99 at Newegg (save $11)
I know it's not the greatest discount ever but, as one of the best gaming chairs that's already a great buy at full price, it's well worth a look. Especially when you consider you're getting a super comfortable gaming chair (see our review) with space to sit cross-legged, and one that doesn't have silly go-faster stripe racing aesthetic.
Price check: Amazon $249.99 | Corsair $249.99
7. Secretlab Titan Evo | 'Signatures' designs | Magnetic cushions | $549 $519 at Secretlab (save $30)
The Titan Evo is our favorite gaming chair, and has been for the longest time. It's the benchmark by which we judge all other gaming chairs—it's comfortable, supportive, and easy to assemble. The holy trinity. Buying direct from Secretlab is the only way to pick up this chair at this price right now.
8. Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless | Mechanical | Lubed switches | Tri-Mode connection| Sound dampening | $179.99 $142.49 at Amazon (save $37.50)
While this isn't the lowest price we've seen the Asus ROG Strix Scope II go (as it's been a little cheaper before), it's still a great price to snag our best overall gaming keyboard. The keys feel great, the sound dampening is excellent, and there's decent multimedia functionality. (see our review).
Price check: Asus $179.99 | Walmart $149.99
9. LG Ultragear 27GR93U | 27-inch | IPS | 3840 x 2160 | 144 Hz | $499.99 $426.99 at Amazon (save $73)
LG was the first to create the IPS panel and as such still makes some the absolute best. For its price and performance this is still our favorite 4K gaming monitor and for good reason (see our review). It's calibrated beautifully out of the box, is very responsive, and delivers a great 4K, 144 Hz gaming experience. The only real issue is it's lack of proper HDR chops, but such is the terrible state of PC HDR that you're really not missing out.
Price check: Newegg $429.99 | Walmart: $429.99
10. Team Group MP44L | 2 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 4,800 MB/s read | 4,400 MB/s write | $139.99 $102.99 at Newegg (save $37)
There's no DRAM to boost sustained performance and the SLC cache isn't especially big, either. But the speed is good enough for most workloads and when 1 TB of storage costs this much, who cares that it's not flash or fancy? Not us, that's for sure.
11. Audeze Maxwell | 10 Hz - 50,000 Hz | Wireless | 80hr battery | $299 $269 at Amazon (save $30)
There's no getting away from it, $269 is still an awful lot of money to spend on a PC gaming headset, but the Maxwell delivers audiophile planar magnetic drivers, and that means you're getting wireless sound that standard PC gaming headsets cannot match. The tonal separation and detail in the Maxwell is second to none and they've never been more affordable. 'Cos yeah, I'm not going to say 'cheap', though compared with other planar magnetic headphones they kinda are.
Price check: Audeze $299
