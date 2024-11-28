Surrounded by worn out accessories? Refresh your setup for $125 with these Black Friday deals on the best budget gaming keyboard, mouse and headset

We've all been there. Dragging around a tired, broken gaming mouse, its clicks reduced to clucks. Hammering away on a keyboard so full of crumbs, it barely functions. That headset with the intermittent hissing noise and the jammed headband ratchet. Your gear has seen better days, and it's high time you grabbed something new.

Well strap on in, because I've found our top picks for the best budget gaming mouse, the best budget gaming keyboard, and the best budget gaming headset, all for just under $125 this Black Friday.

That means you can buy a whole job lot of gaming peripherals, each one of them tried, tested, and highly rated by us, for the same sort of money you might spend on one high-end gaming mouse. And you shouldn't worry if all this gear isn't up to the task—we put budget kit through exactly the same strenuous testing procedures as everything else we review, and each item has passed with flying colors.

So, for the same sort of price as a yearly subscription you hardly ever use (I'm looking at you, multiple streaming services), you can have a whole gaming peripheral setup to be proud of. Below is a collection of the best budget gear you can buy right now, for even less than usual.

Logitech G305 Lightspeed

Logitech G305 Lightspeed | Wireless | 12,000 DPI | Right-handed | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon (save $20)

The Logitech G305 Lightspeed is our favorite wireless budget mouse—it's nothing fancy, but it's lightweight, has great battery life, and uses a killer sensor. The only thing to note is that this deal isn't necessarily that out of left field—the G305 hasn't been at full price for a while, but it's still worth snagging if you need a nice budget option with no frills in time for the holidays. Price check: Best Buy $29.99

If you've hunted around some of the bigger retailers looking for a good deal on a cheap gaming mouse, I feel for you. The market is awash with options, and it can be difficult to tell which are worth looking at, and which are worth throwing in the bin.

Let me save you some hassle: if you want wireless for cheap, buy this one. In fact, scrap that, just buy this one if you're looking for a budget mouse in general.

Logitech have been making gaming mice for so long now, I can't remember a world without them. This G305 Lightspeed model takes all that know-how and crams it in to a superlight yet super-sturdy frame, with a fantastic sensor and six positive and clicky buttons. Done, sorted, you can move on. The G305 can't really be beaten at this price point, so your work here is done.

Mountain Everest 60

Mountain Everest 60 | Mechanical | 60% | RGB | $139.99 $39.99 at Mountain (save $30)

The mountain Everest 60 is a perfect example of not having to spend a lot to get a cracking keyboard. Not only does it have hot-swappable switches and RGB, it's also wonderful to type on thanks to a plethora of enthusiast design choices such as great foam dampening, pre-lubed switches, and PBT keycaps. Oh, and you can snap on modular magnetic upgrades down the line, too, such as a numpad. Price check: Amazon (Prime members only) $39.99

My esteemed hardware overlord, Dave James, uses this keyboard every day. If you knew Dave and how seriously he takes his keyboard nerdery, you'd know that was pretty much the highest commendation a keeb can receive. Oh, and he gave it 93% in his review. Pretty good then.

Hot-swappable pre-lubed switches. Foam dampening. A fantastic typing feel. R, G, and indeed, B. These features aren't exactly unique to the Mountain Everest 60, but they're damn difficult to find done properly, and especially at a budget price point.

For a mere $40, you too could grab a keyboard that makes mechanical keeb enthusiasts nod firmly with approval. Plus it comes in a dizzying array of color choices, so you get trigger happy with the on-site tool and find a keyboard that's aesthetically perfect for you. Lovely.

Corsair HS55 Wireless Core

Corsair HS55 Wireless Core | 50 mm drivers | 20 Hz - 20,000 Hz | Closed-back | 2.4 GHz + Bluetooth | $99.99 $54.99 at Newegg (save $45)

This is the Core version of our best budget wireless gaming headset, and it's on sale for a price that actually undercuts the wired version right now. The only difference with this Core version and the standard headset is that this one doesn't have iCUE support... which I don't think anyone outside of Corsair is going to miss. Price check: Amazon $54.99

Bet you didn't think you'd get a great wireless headset for this sort of money, ey? For reasons unknown the wireless version of the HS55 is cheaper than the wired version this Black Friday, and we'll take that all day long.

This is the headset I personally steal from the PC Gamer kit cupboard every time I go to the office, simply because it's got the basics down so well I don't feel the need to go rooting around for something fancier.

It's got comfy earcups, it sounds good, its got a flip-down mic, and it looks professional. Plus its light, meaning I can wear it all day without even noticing it was there. 24 hour battery life is nice to have, and it's a well-rounded package overall.

Our Jacob thought it looked a little cheap in his review of the non-Core model (the only difference here being the lack of iCUE, which should bother precisely nobody), but I respectfully disagree.

The frame's a bit plastic-y, that's for sure, but it's comfortably ahead of other budget headsets when it comes to just about everything else. Oh and the mic is merely fine, not great, but that's other people's problem, right?