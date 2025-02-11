Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii system requirements suggest it could be your next Steam Deck must-play

The Like a Dragon (previously known as Yakuza) series has been a mainstay of Steam Decks and budget rigs thanks to solid compatibility and the Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii system requirements are no different. Shiver me timbers!

Over on the Pirate Yakuza Steam page right now (via RPG Site), you can spot the full system requirements, and it shows a surprisingly modest rig can run the latest Like a Dragon game. The suggested processor to run the game on minimum is an Intel Core i5 3470, which is a budget CPU from a decade ago, or AMD Ryzen 3 1200. Paired with this is the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 560, which are both budget graphics cards that are getting on in age now. Perhaps the toughest part of running the game on an older rig will be finding the 56 GB of storage to hold it.

It is worth noting that these are just the minimum system requirements, and only get you the game at 30 fps on low settings, at a resolution of 1080p. We don't yet know exactly how that will look as any rendered trailers or gameplay videos so far will be on a much more impressive rig.

You can see the full system requirements below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii system requirements Header Cell - Column 0 Minimum Recommended Settings 1080p / 30 fps / low 1080p / 60 fps / high OS Windows 10 1909 (Build 18363.1350) Windows 10 1909 (Build 18363.1350) Processor Intel Core i5 3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i7 4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 560 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 Storage 56 GB 56 GB

The OS here is a bit specific—and likely just the point after which Microsoft operating systems will be fine—so it seems like this section will be updated and changed coming up to the launch of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii on February 20. The recommended specs are also pretty solid, as a budget to mid-range build from half a decade ago can run the game at 60 fps on high settings.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is a spin-off from the main Like a Dragon games, putting series fan favourite Goro (Mad Dog) Majima at the helm of a pirate boat in Hawaii. Being the main location of the previous game, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Pirate Yakuza follows on from Infinite Wealth but is its own contained story. As always, if you're looking for a place to start the series, Yakuza 0 is a welcoming entry and runs excellently on handheld PCs.

Unfortunately, the previous game is not Steam Deck verified but this one is before its launch, which is a great sign. Having played multiple Like a Dragon games on my handheld, I can attest that they are perfect for it (and this likely explains why you can find them in the top 100 most popular Steam Deck games). Split primarily between turn-based RPGs and beat-em-up action games, both genres function well on the best handheld gaming PCs and even the startup screen encourages you to use a gamepad to play.

If you've already played through the series, get your parrot and ceremonial cutlass ready as Pirate Yakuza will be here very soon.