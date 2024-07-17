I'm a basic-ass Razer boi so, as far as Prime Day laptop deals go, let me show you all the colors of the rainbow

I don't really vibe with the whole Razer lifestyle thing, and I don't especially care about whether my PC lights up the room in fluorescence. Heck, I don't even like the silly names or the snake logo, and we all know that Razer stuff comes with a Razer premium on the price. And yet every penny I've spent on PC gaming accessories in at least the last five years—keyboards, mice, headset, mics—has gone to Razer's coffers.

The reason is as simple as it gets: ergonomics, performance, and reliability. I think it all started when I bought a relatively cheap Razer mouse, which must have been a DeathAdder, as a hold-over while I chewed on what to splash the real money on. I ended up loving the feel and using that mouse for years, before eventually upgrading to a Basilisk.

And I guess outside of the usual accessory buzzwords about precision and so on, the one common factor in every Razer device I've bought is that they've lasted. This is something I value like never before because I'm a middle-aged dad and all of my money goes on my ungrateful children. When I buy something I don't just need it to give me a good few years out of the box, but to take the kind of crap that kids occasionally pull: such as when my current DeathAdder went missing, and I found it tied around a banister like some goth decoration. I'm not saying Razer products are indestructible or flawless but, if you too have the joy of children in your life, they won't buckle under the bangs and mishaps little fingers can cause.

All of which is to say that, if you're after a particular accessory, Razer will rarely be the cheapest option, but it will always be among the best and, in some categories, I'd say outright the best (I swear by my Razer Blade and sometimes think wistfully about my next upgrade). Prime Day and Black Friday are the best times to get Razer stuff at a reasonable price, and here's my pick of the deals.

Razer DeathAdder V3 Wired Gaming Mouse | 30K Optical Sensor | 6 programmable buttons | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon (save $20)

Not the flashiest mouse around but a personal favourite, and it ticks every box you could want: gorgeous form factor, an 8K polling rate, and just the right amount of customisability without overdoing things. I've also included the Basilisk below, which is slightly cheaper and some will prefer because it's wireless, but I have both and couldn't choose between them. Price check: Best Buy $49.99

Razer Basilisk V3 | Wireless | 26,000 DPI | 11 buttons | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon (save $30)

C'mere you beauty: wireless unlike the DeathAdder, the Basilisk boasts a 1K polling rate, beautiful handfeel, the 4-way Hyperscroll wheel, and 11 programmable buttons. It also comes with fancy RGB lighting, if that's your bag. Price check: Newegg $51.50

Razer Black Widow V3 | Mechanical | Wired | Full-size | Chroma RGB | $139.99 $89.99 at Newegg (save $50)

Many of the finest articles you've read on PC Gamer have been typed up on one of these bad boys, and a few of mine have too. The magnetic leather wrist rest is bliss over longer typing sessions, and the board also boasts an excellent media wheel, double-shot ABS keycaps, Razer Green mechanical switches for lovely clicking, and of course: more RGB lighting than you can imagine.

Razer Huntsman V2 Optical Gaming Keyboard | $199.99 $119.99 at Amazon (save $80)

A superb gaming keyboard at a serious discount, if I didn't already have one this is exactly the kind of Prime deal I'd be going for. Less noisy than the Black Widow but equally comfortable to use and even more fully-featured. Note also that the TKL variants of the Huntsman can be had even cheaper although, as a traditionalist, I can't be doing with TKL keyboards, even if I never use the numpad. Price check: Razer $124.99

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (Gen1) | 12 - 28,000Hz | Wireless | 24 hour battery | $179.99 $129.99 at Amazon (save $50)

As good as wireless headsets get, the primary reason to recommend the BlackShark is how light it is, and how comfortable the "gel-infused" ear cushions make it over longer sessions. The audio quality is outstanding and an especially nice touch is the little sticky-out volume knob on the side. I've seen some grumbles about the 24 hour battery life next to competitors but, honestly, if you're playing for a day straight maybe the issue isn't battery life. Price check: Best Buy $179.99 | Newegg $129.99

All that remains is the beautiful Razer Blade. I'm still on my last-gen model so I can't offer an in-depth personal experience of the Blade 14, other than to say I've used one several times and it is a machine for which I have a deep lust. This is easily the best deal around on them, but I'll defer to PCG's expert hardware team for the description: