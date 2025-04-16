I'm flabbergasted you can get an RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB for MSRP in the UK over two hours after launch

It's an ironclad law of Nvidia reporting that every other RTX 50-series story must begin with much opining over the state of GPU stocks. Thankfully, I can opine in a positive direction for a change, because as a born and bred British man I can proudly declare that this great nation has achieved the seemingly impossible task of having an MSRP RTX graphics card in stock not one, not two, but over two hours after launch.

Yes, an MSRP-priced RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB is, in fact, in stock in the UK right now. In fact—hold up—two MSRP-priced RTX 5060 Tis are in stock: the Gainward GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Python III for £399.95 at Overclockers and the Palit GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Infinity 3, also for £399.95 at Overclockers.

It should be noted that these are essentially the same card (thus, probably, why these two are the MSRP-priced ones in stock). Palit owns Gainward, and the two cards share the same specs and even look very similar.

The Palit card also happens to be the exact one that our Jacob R tested for his RTX 5060 Ti review. He found it to perform about 20% faster than the RTX 4060 Ti, although it is, of course, a little more power-hungry. And don't forget that it has all the benefits of the 50-series architecture, including the ability to generate fake fra- sorry, I mean, to generate multiple frames for each traditionally rendered one.

The big thing here, though, is simply that these are £399 MSRP cards (okay, technically £0.95 over MSRP at £399.95, if we're being pedantic) that are actually in stock two hours after launch. And that's not me being facetious—I don't think we've seen an MSRP card in stock for so long since before Covid (back in the glory days).

(Image credit: Overclockers, Gainward)

Your guess as to why that might be is as good as mine. The listings do say they're available to "UK and IE only due to high demand", and if the little red Overclockers pop-up is to be believed, a fair few have been sold already. Perhaps Palit/Gainward just hasn't realised how biting the cost of living crisis is over here and therefore how low demand is—who knows?

Whatever the case, they're here, and they seem to be staying here, at least for the moment. How long that moment will last, I'm not sure. I know it's certainly tickling my RTX 3060 Ti-owning 'should I?' bone. Maybe I should hit that buy button… for king and country?