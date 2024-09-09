This super-solid RTX 4060 Ti gaming PC is on sale for $1,000, and for just $99 more you can upgrade to an RTX 4070

Yeyian Tanto gaming PC | Core i5 14400F | RTX 4060 Ti | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 1 TB SSD | $1399.99 $999.99 at Newegg (save $400)

This is a great price for an RTX 4060 Ti rig with snappy DDR5 RAM and a current-gen Core i5 14400F processor, making it a great all-rounder for just $1,000. Just be aware that the "F" in processor's name means it lacks integrated graphics, so if your 4060 Ti ever goes kaput, you'll have no video-out.

Yeyian Tanto | Intel Core i5 13400F | RTX 4070 | 16 GB DDR5-5600 | 1 TB SSD | $1,599 $1,099 at Newegg (save $500)

RTX 4070 machines can vary in price and specification quite significantly, but here you're getting that great 1440p GPU (with even some 4K credentials thanks to DLSS 3), a nice and speedy Core i5 paired with some decent DDR5 RAM and a 1 TB SSD. For close to a thousand bucks, that's a really great selection of hardware that makes it an excellent gaming rig for a budget price.

It's hard to decide between these two Yeyian Tanto gaming PCs as they're both wonderful deals in their own right. We've recommended Yeyian builds in the past, not least because the PC builder seems to understand that gamers don't just want the best graphics card—we want a solid all-round build at an affordable price.

On the one hand, we have an all-round solid RTX 4060 Ti rig sitting on a $1,000 (Newegg) price tag that's usually reserved for PCs that make some sacrifices. On the other, for just $99 extra at $1,099 (Newegg) you can sacrifice a little RAM and get a rig with an RTX 4070.

It's a tough choice. The CPU difference doesn't alter things either, really, since the 4060 Ti build's Core i5 14400 is essentially a refreshed version of the 4070 build's Core i5 13400. Neither run on a platform that you can use to upgrade to a next-gen Arrow Lake chip, but both should be more than capable of processing game data fast enough for an RTX 4060 Ti or RTX 4070. Just ensure you have the latest microcode update installed to prevent any instability issues.

The choice really comes down to what kind of gaming performance you want right away vs how much overall system longevity you want. The RTX 4060 Ti Tanto build has 32 GB of fast DDR5 RAM while the RTX 4070 Tanto build has only 16 GB of slower DDR5 RAM. But, of course, the RTX 4070 is better for gaming.

How much better? Well, the RTX 4060 Ti should net you over 60 fps in somewhat demanding, good-looking, modern games at 1440p on Very High (but not Ultra) settings—games such as The Last of Us Part 1 and Hogwarts Legacy. But the RTX 4070 should run 20-30% faster on average (depending on the game), making it better for high refresh rate 1440p gaming or 60 fps gaming at Ultra settings.

Both should be more than capable of running less demanding games such as Overwatch 2 at high refresh rates, however. So if that's your use case, or you don't mind lowering settings down below Ultra, the RTX 4060 Ti build might be a better bet as you'll have much more system longevity for all kinds of tasks with the 32 GB of fast DDR5 RAM.

And then, when you want to upgrade your graphics card to a next-gen or next-next-gen one, you might feel more justified doing so. This, I think, is the choice that will make the most sense for most gamers, given you're also saving $99.

But for those who want a gaming rig that'll churn through more frames right out the gate, the RTX 4070 build is where it's at. And you can always chuck in some new RAM sticks down the line if you're finding 16 GB just isn't cutting it—that'll be cheaper than a GPU upgrade, for sure.

The choice is yours, but you can hardly go wrong when the discounts are this good.