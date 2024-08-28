This RTX 4070 Super gaming PC behemoth is down to $1,400 and more than capable of handling any game you can throw at it

ABS Cyclone Ruby Gaming PC | AMD Ryzen 7 7700X | Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super | 32 GB DDR5 6000MHz RAM | 1 TV M.2 NVMe SSD | $1,699.99 $1,399.99 at Newegg (save $300)

This CPU and GPU combo makes for a powerful rig and this is only backed up by that 32 GB of DDR5 RAM. Launched early this year, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super is one of the best graphics cards in the $500/$600 budget range, and it makes for an excellent 1440p gaming experience. You may want to upgrade the storage and power supply in the future but you will get a very nice experience straight out of the box.

The old idiom "always build your own PC" started making less sense as GPU hoarding arose and prebuilt machines got cheaper as a result. The days of fighting someone in a Best Buy parking lot for the last remaining graphics card are over, though we're still tempted by a decent prebuilt gaming PC on offer.

If you're looking for a rig that's understated, yet more than capable of running Black Myth: Wukong, Deadlock, and any of the biggest Steam games right now, there's an absolutely killer deal on Newegg at a $300 saving. You can grab this Ryzen 7 7700X and RTX 4070 Super powered gaming PC for $1,400 right now.

Starting with its CPU, the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X sits comfortably in the mid-range section in our best CPU for gaming list, and it earns this spot with ease. In our testing, this CPU fits somewhere between the performance of the Ryzen 9 7950X and the Ryzen 9 5950X, really pushing all eight processing cores to its limit. Registering a 5.55 GHz single-core clock speed, it punches well above its weight in its price range, and even comes with an efficient eco mode to lighten the power draw.

A great CPU only makes for a good gaming experience when paired with a nice graphics card, and the RTX 4070 Super is much better than just "nice". Given it's a good bit cheaper, the 4070 Super performs surprisingly close to the rather excellent 4070 Ti card, with Cyberpunk 2077 at ultra ray-traced settings racking up an average fps of 68 in our testing. Metro Exodus on the same settings managed to get an impressive score of 115 in the same tests.

Though this is perhaps the most subjective metric of the lot, I quite like the case and aesthetic for this build too. It has RGB fans at the front but is fairly minimalistic in almost every other area. It's pretty without being flashy—interesting to look at without being a total distraction.

Long term, that 650 W 80+ Gold PSU is worth swapping out, as it's practically the bare minimum you need for a rig like this. The same can be said for the 1 TB of SSD storage, which is more than enough to start your PC journey but not sustainable long term. Given the likes of Final Fantasy 16 requires 170 GB of storage, you are likely to run out pretty quickly. For the price, these are pretty much the only upgrades you will have to do for some time.

What makes this deal so attractive is how well it balances the value and power proposition. There's a super solid deal on Newegg that gives you a 4070 Ti Super and 7800X3D instead but, at almost $500 more, it's hard to turn on how much you can get out of $1,400. If you have a budget of around 1.5k, it's hard to find a better and easier way to get your very own gaming PC.