This Lenovo Legion RTX 4070 Ti Super PC isn't as cheap as yesterday's Alienware but it's still only $1,600, upgradeable and available

Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Gen 8 | Ryzen 7 7700 | RTX 4070 Ti Super | 32 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | $1,599.99 at Newegg

We're seeing some fantastic prices for RTX 4070 Ti Super rigs at the moment. This Lenovo model comes with 32 GB of RAM and a 7700X alongside that powerful Nvidia card. There was a comparable Alienware PC going cheaper than this, but it's out of stock and it didn't use standard parts anyways.

Dell really shook things up recently with their recent RTX 4070 Ti Super Alienware gaming machine deal, but that's all over now. So where do we stand when it comes to great value, high-end gaming rigs when Alienware's are so inconsiderately out of stock? One word whispers in the deal-laden darkness... "Legion."

Already given an honorable mention in the original Alienware post, this is yet another RTX 4070 Ti Super machine that doesn't mess around. A Lenovo Legion Tower 5, coming in strong with a last-gen AMD CPU and twice the DDR5 memory that the Alienware was packing.

All that for $1,600 at Newegg makes this (now) one of the best gaming PC deals out there for Prime Day, especially when it comes to this sorta price range.

Sure you would have been looking at a slightly better CPU in the Alienware machine, but the Ryzen 7 7700 is no slouch when it comes to gaming. AMD's chip is also one of the most efficient of its generation, too. Since it's unlocked, it's also super easy to overclock, though the gaming performance sees it stack up pretty well even against the Ryzen 9 7900.

Stack 32 GB of DDR5 RAM on top of that and you've got yourself a pretty darn tasty gaming machine that, along with top-tier rendering, has some multitasking clout to go along with it.

And that's without even mentioning the RTX 4070 Ti Super tucked away under the hood. We're talking some super efficient gaming chops that will pair nicely with the Ryzen CPU in there.

Lenovo make lovely machines, so it's worth giving a chance if you had your heart set on the Alienware but didn't get there in time.