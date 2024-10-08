This Lenovo Legion RTX 4070 Ti Super PC isn't as cheap as yesterday's Alienware but it's still only $1,600, upgradeable and available
There are yet more RTX 4070 Ti Super rigs out there for Amazon's Big Deal Days.
Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Gen 8 | Ryzen 7 7700 | RTX 4070 Ti Super | 32 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | $1,599.99 at Newegg
We're seeing some fantastic prices for RTX 4070 Ti Super rigs at the moment. This Lenovo model comes with 32 GB of RAM and a 7700X alongside that powerful Nvidia card. There was a comparable Alienware PC going cheaper than this, but it's out of stock and it didn't use standard parts anyways.
Dell really shook things up recently with their recent RTX 4070 Ti Super Alienware gaming machine deal, but that's all over now. So where do we stand when it comes to great value, high-end gaming rigs when Alienware's are so inconsiderately out of stock? One word whispers in the deal-laden darkness... "Legion."
Already given an honorable mention in the original Alienware post, this is yet another RTX 4070 Ti Super machine that doesn't mess around. A Lenovo Legion Tower 5, coming in strong with a last-gen AMD CPU and twice the DDR5 memory that the Alienware was packing.
All that for $1,600 at Newegg makes this (now) one of the best gaming PC deals out there for Prime Day, especially when it comes to this sorta price range.
Sure you would have been looking at a slightly better CPU in the Alienware machine, but the Ryzen 7 7700 is no slouch when it comes to gaming. AMD's chip is also one of the most efficient of its generation, too. Since it's unlocked, it's also super easy to overclock, though the gaming performance sees it stack up pretty well even against the Ryzen 9 7900.
Stack 32 GB of DDR5 RAM on top of that and you've got yourself a pretty darn tasty gaming machine that, along with top-tier rendering, has some multitasking clout to go along with it.
And that's without even mentioning the RTX 4070 Ti Super tucked away under the hood. We're talking some super efficient gaming chops that will pair nicely with the Ryzen CPU in there.
Lenovo make lovely machines, so it's worth giving a chance if you had your heart set on the Alienware but didn't get there in time.
Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop | Core i7 14700F | RTX 4070 Ti Super | 16 GB DDR5-5600 | 1 TB SSD | $2,099.99 $1,499.99 at Dell (save $600)
We recommend buying an Alienware PC only once it's on offer, but when it's this kinda offer that cautious recommendation becomes far more enthusiastic. This is the sort of thing we're talking about: a powerful high-end Nvidia graphics card paired with a quality Intel chip and a decent PSU. The downsides is it's made up of proprietary parts and comes with 16 GB of RAM, which is a bit on the slow side, but at this price the Aurora R16 becomes a stellar gaming PC for the money.
NOTHING TO SEE HERE, FOLKS. Seriously.
You can just ignore this and check out the Lenovo gaming PC instead, okay?
Okay.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Screw sports, Katie would rather watch Intel, AMD and Nvidia go at it. Having been obsessed with computers and graphics for three long decades, she took Game Art and Design up to Masters level at uni, and has been rambling about games, tech and science—rather sarcastically—for four years since. She can be found admiring technological advancements, scrambling for scintillating Raspberry Pi projects, preaching cybersecurity awareness, sighing over semiconductors, and gawping at the latest GPU upgrades. Right now she's waiting patiently for her chance to upload her consciousness into the cloud.