This leather-wrapped PC case is trying to be all executive chic but it looks like Don Draper's gaming PC

Look, I'm all for a touch of eccentric design in the PC case world. For many years we were stuck with beige boxes, many of which stained to a faded yellow over the years that began to resemble the inside of a chain-smoker's chest cavity.

But I'm not entirely sure I can get behind the aesthetic of the Montech Heritage PC case. It's got diagonal slashes, which are rather neat, and the front, rear, and top panels have plenty of holes for ventilation (via Techpowerup). But wrapping a PC case in leather? A step too far, if you ask me.

That's just my opinion, though. Our Jacob Fox has his eye on one of these, so on the off chance he hasn't read the specs sheet this next part's just for him:

It supports up to a 360 mm radiator in a top-mounted position, or a 170 mm air cooler, alongside up to eight fans. You can screw in (or should that be, sensually insert) either a Micro ATX or Mini ITX motherboard, and you can even cram up to a 400 mm GPU inside its surprisingly roomy-looking interior. Take those panels off, in fact, and it's quite a good looking chassis.

But a leather handle? Diagonal leather-bound outer panels? Nah, it's a little too far into the 60s/70s-kitsch aesthetic for my tastes. Still, some will get a kick out of it, presumably the same people who wear thick gold chains to the pub and reminisce about the good old days while cradling an over-sized cigar.

(Image credit: Montech)

Alright, I'm being mean. Taste is the most subjective of things, and if you're the sort of person that craves for the days of pineapple and cheese on sticks at a cocktail party (it's a British thing, look it up) then this PC case may be just the thing for you.

It's actually pretty well-priced too, at $89 for the standard model, available in black or white. Ah go on, it's starting to win me over. No mention is made on whether its real or synthetic leather, so perhaps it's not one for the vegans in the room, either.

But if you too have fantasies of being an advertising executive from a bygone era with a penchant for the finer things in life, it's probably worth a look. Gosh, I'm catty today. Time to put on some Barry White and stare off into the middle distance.