This is the RTX 4080 Super gaming PC I'd buy as a dopamine-crazed serial hobbyist if I had a couple grand lying around

Skytech Legacy | Ryzen 7 7800X3D | RTX 4080 Super | 64 GB DDR5-5600 | 2 TB SSD | $2,899.99 $2,229.99 at Newegg (save $670 with free Newegg+ membership using code NEPDV655)

This Skytech build is probably the best bang for your buck if you're looking for a high-end gaming PC that doubles as a content creation rig. Yes, you could opt for a cheaper rig that would serve just as well for gaming, but you'd be missing out on quite a lot for content creation and productivity: namely, 64 GB RAM and 2 TB storage space. These two things should be a big benefit for content creation.

You ever spot something you wish you didn't? This chonky Skytech Legacy gaming PC kinda has me feeling that way. That, or it makes me wish I had a spare couple thousand shiny green notes lying around.

Currently on sale at Newegg for $2,230, with $670 knocked off the list price, the Skytech Legacy gaming PC offers something most don't: The option to double as a veritable high-end content creation rig. While in the past such a system might have targeted a niche market (gaming and content creation combined) I'd argue it's a market that's becoming less niche by the day.

Let's start with the gaming side of things. The Skytech Legacy features an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU and an Nvidia RTX 4080 Super graphics card. That's the best CPU for gaming right now alongside the best graphics card to cost only an arm and not a leg, so to speak (unlike the RTX 4090, which will cost you both). In other words, this PC should handle literally any game you throw at it with ease, even at 4K resolution on ultra settings.

Now, if you're looking for a PC just for gaming, then there might be options that are better value than this Skytech one. For instance, you can pick up an Andromeda Insights rig featuring an RTX 4080 Super and Ryzen 7 7800X3D for just $2,100 at Newegg. It has slightly faster memory compared to the Skytech build, too (5,600 MT/s vs 6,000 MT/s).

However, builds like that one won't bag you the stupendous content creation and productivity chops that the Skytech build offers. This is primarily due to its 64 GB of DDR5-5600 RAM. While not the fastest memory in the world, on the capacity front this memory is more than overkill just for gaming but comes in handy for some professional or enthusiast workloads.

The workloads in question? Those would be things like video editing, photo editing, music production, and memory-intensive software development (including game development) to mention just a few.

The 64 GB of RAM will be of major benefit for these use cases, but so will the 2 TB SSD. 1 TB only just about cuts it for a mainstream gaming-only build these days, so it certainly wouldn't cut it for a gaming and content creation build. 2 TB, on the other hand, is much more reasonable, given all the large files content creators will be working with on top of game installs.

Gamers who are also creative professionals or enthusiasts need look no further. Neither do serial hobbyists like myself who would sleep much more contently knowing their PC can handle whatever hobby might crop up as the next dopaminergic focus, whether that's music production, video editing, or pretty much anything else.