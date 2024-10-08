Spot the difference: These cheap Intel and AMD Prime Day gaming PC deals are yours for less than $930 a piece

I've got a fun Prime Day game for you: Take a close look at the two gaming PCs above, and spot the difference.

Finished? Well, while they might initially look the same, one's rocking an AMD chip, the other an Intel, so you probably noticed a difference in the CPU coolers. What's much more difficult to spot is that one's got an RTX 4060, and the other an RTX 4060 Ti, which I wouldn't blame you for missing at this angle.

What they have in common, however, is that they're both stunning Prime Day gaming PC deals that'll get you on the path to PC gaming nirvana for less. Let's take a closer look at the specs, shall we?

CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme | RTX 4060 - $760 @ Amazon

CyberPowerPC Gamer Master | RTX 4060 Ti - $930 at Amazon

CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme - RTX 4060

CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme | Core i5 13400F | RTX 4060 | 16 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | $899.99 $759.99 at Amazon (save $140)

An RTX 4060 gaming PC with a 13th Gen Intel CPU is never a bad shout at a touch more than $800. Throw in the fact that it's got DDR5 RAM and a decent-sized SSD and you have an all-round great deal. Especially considering the case looks so lovely, too, which is a rarity at this price point.

Let's start out with the CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme, and let's ignore that cringeworthy name immediately. Behind it lies an excellent budget gaming PC, well-specced enough to handle some proper 1080p gaming now (and some 1440p with the help of DLSS 3) and a great basis to upgrade into something genuinely fearsome later on. And for a mere $760 at Amazon? It's a proper bargain.

Make no mistake though, these components are capable of great budget performance right out of the box. The Core i5 13400F might be the baby of the Intel 13th Gen i5 range, but it's actually our top pick for the best budget gaming CPU. It's a 10-core hybrid design chip with six Performance cores and four Efficient, and surprisingly quick for gaming for such a budget price point.

Combine that with a healthy 16 GB dose of DDR5 RAM (although the speed is missing from the listing, annoyingly) and a 1 TB Gen 4 SSD, and what you have is the basis for a pretty chunky little gaming rig.

Then there's the GPU. While the standard RTX 4060 isn't our favourite GPU of all time, thanks to DLSS 3 it's actually capable of delivering some good 1080p and 1440p performance. What this rig is crying out for, however, is a GPU upgrade in future. While Nvidia's new budget to mid-range cards are likely a while away yet, the humble RTX 4060 should tide you over for a while at least.

Of course, if you didn't want to wait, you could pick up something now from our cheap Prime Day GPU deals page and really turbocharge this little PC into something mega. And as for that CPU? Well, something like the Core i5 13600K would really give it an extra dose of grunt, although it'd be worth checking the wattage of the included PSU before you do to make sure you're not bumping into any power limits.

Still, if you don't mind spending a bit more, how about jumping into AMD's AM5 platform, with a nice GPU upgrade to boot...

CyberPowerPC Gamer Master - RTX 4060 Ti

CyberPowerPC Gamer Master | Ryzen 7 8700F | RTX 4060 Ti | 16 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | $1,099.99 $929.99 at Amazon (save $170)

With an eight-core, 16-thread AMD CPU at its heart and the decently potent RTX 4060 Ti sitting in the GPU slot, this is a machine ready to deliver great 1080p and 1440p gaming performance right off the bat, especially with a touch of DLSS 3. It's also a great place to start an AM5 rig, which gets you on the ladder for some excellent upgrades further down the line.

Enter, the CyberPowerPC Gamer Master. Another awful name, another very well-specced PC for bargain basement prices. Here you get yourself a properly decent set of components, and more important than that, your foot on the ladder of AMD's AM5 CPU platform—which means dropping a beefy CPU in at a later date should be easy as pie.

For now, you get the AMD Ryzen 7 8700F. That's not exactly a slow CPU to begin with, as it's a Zen 4 chip with eight cores, 16 threads, and a 5 GHz boost clock. While it does get outpaced by it's other Zen 4 siblings, it'll still deliver a good dose of gaming and productivity performance, and you get that all-important chipset underneath to support your next AM5 upgrade.

The headline feature here, however, is that RTX 4060 Ti. It also might not be the most exciting GPU in the world, but it handily outpaces the regular RTX 4060 by some margin. It's a bit more of a proper gaming GPU, with much better 1440p performance and a healthier set of numbers in the benchmarks overall.

Again, you get 16 GB of DDR5 (although again, the listing fails to mention how fast) and a 1 TB Gen 4 SSD. Both of those are plenty to get you going with, and this machine should be capable of proper gaming performance straight out of the box.

Chuck a faster GPU in it and something like the Ryzen 7 7700X later on, however, and then you've transformed this PC from a budget wonder into a mid-range brawler. Regardless, the CyberPowerPC Gamer Master is $930 at Amazon right now, and that's a small amount of cash to pay for a gaming rig with this level of performance, and this much potential for future upgrades.

Two budget bangers, two PCs that'll get you into modern PC gaming for less. Prime Day really is delivering this year, isn't it?