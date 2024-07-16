If you want to go all Corsair, all the time, it's slapped $600 off Vengeance systems in the Prime Day gaming PC sale

Corsair Vengeance i7500 | RTX 4070 Super | Core i5 14600K | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 1 TB SSD | $2,499.99 $1,899.99 at Corsair (save $600)

There's certainly a premium attached to buying a full system from Corsair, but there is also a certain peace of mind to be garnered from knowing a large number of the components inside the build are from the same place. But if you're looking for value, there are far better RTX 4070 Super machines out there with similar specs, most notably from ABS. Price check: Amazon $2,119.99

Corsair Vengeance i7500 | RTX 4070 Ti Super | Core i7 14700K | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 1 TB SSD | $2,899.99 $2,299.99 at Corsair (save $600)

This second Vengeance machine comes with the RTX 4070 Ti Super, which is an excellent card, sporting the same GPU as the RTX 4080, albeit a cut down one. You also get the 20-core, 28-thread Core i7 in there, too. Again, it's not a value proposition as you can get the same spec for much less elsewhere, but if you want the Corsair package this is the premium. Personally, given that Corsair is selling you its own SSDs, I'd have wanted more than just 1 TB in a rig of this price. Price check: Amazon $2,517.49

I've been building PCs with Corsair bits for years. In fact last night I stuck a new Corsair cooler into my own gaming PC. So it's with a certain confidence we've been recommending Corsair's Vengeance PCs, mostly because they're built with as many Corsair branded parts as you can jam into a gaming rig. Sure, your GPU, motherboard, and CPU are all made by someone else, but it is still going to give you the memory, SSD, cooler, and chassis, professionally installed.

And it makes some of the absolute best of all of those. But they're also not cheap, which is why if you want a PC built to order from all that then you're going to be asked to pay a premium. Which is also why it's pretty handy having a $600 discount on the listing prices for Prime Day.

We're curating the best Prime Day PC gaming deals right here.

These are the two Vengeance i7500 machines I'm most interested in from the Corsair sale, mostly because they offer the biggest discount, but also because the RTX 4070 Super and RTX 4070 Ti Super are among the best mid-range GPUs around at the moment. And will be for a while to come even once Nvidia releases its new RTX 50-series later this year. That will only cater to the very top end of the market, which makes recommending an RTX 4080 Super or RTX 4090 machine a bit tougher, unless they come with a massive discount.

Which the Corsair machines do not.

The thing to note, however, is that while the peace of mind of having an all-Corsair build might be reassuring, it's not going to be a value proposition if you're on a tight budget where every dollar-per-fps counts. There's a reason they're our pick for the best ultra-enthusiast gaming PC, and not the budget pick.

If you look in our best Amazon Prime Day gaming PC deals hub you'll see a selection of other gaming PCs with very similar specs to the Vengeance machines, but for significantly less cash.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme | Ryzen 7 7800X3D | RTX 4070 Ti Super | 32 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | $1,999.99 $1,699.99 at Amazon (save $300, exclusive to Prime members)

The 7800X3D is the best gaming CPU you can buy right now and paired with the RTX 4070 Ti Super, you've got an extremely fast gaming PC. There's plenty of DDR5 RAM and while a 2 TB SSD would have been nice, you'll have no problem adding another fast NVMe drive to add more storage.

My personal favorite, and the one which makes me kinda wish I was a Prime member now, is this CyberPowerPC. It matches the Vengeance i7500 spec for spec, but includes the best gaming CPU around—the Ryzen 7800X3D—alongside that RTX 4070 Ti Super. If you've got the Prime goods, that would be a solid alternative to the more expensive Corsair.