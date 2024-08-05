I can't decide which of these $2,000 RTX 4080 Super gaming PCs I'd rather pick *checks feed* oh wait, yeah it'll be the AMD one

ABS Vortex-X Ruby | Ryzen 7 7700X | RTX 4080 Super | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 1 TB SSD | $2,399.99 $1,999.99 at Newegg (save $400)

It's been a little while since we've seen an RTX 4080 Super-equipped machine at $2,000, but this system strikes as a very well-balanced and powerful set of components. The 7700X is a very speedy gaming CPU, and combined with 32 GB of fast DDR5 and that beastly GPU, this PC should fly through even the most demanding of games. As is often the case, however, you'll probably want to add in some sizeable storage when you get the chance, though the 1,000 W power supply is a welcome sight.

Considering the original RTX 4080 came out at a stonking $1,200 when it launched, the fact you can now pick up an upgraded RTX 4080 Super graphics card in a gaming PC that costs under $2,000 is pretty damned impressive. Sure, the newer card did rectify some of Nvidia's original hubris by pulling the price back to a more reasonable (though still painfully high) $999 despite having an improved spec, but we've not seen gaming PC deals for the second-tier Nvidia GPU better than this.

You can find the card inside the ABS Vortex-X Ruby at Newegg for $1,200 where there's $400 slashed off the original $2,400 price tag.

There are obviously concessions ABS has made to hit this price point, however, and that's clear in the choice of CPU and level of SSD storage. You're getting AMD's mid-range Ryzen 7 7700X as the processor—an eight-core, 16-thread Zen 4 that's a reliable workhorse and little more—and just one terabyte of storage space. When you're spending that much cash you'd arguably want something in the 2 TB realm.

You are also not getting the full PCIe 5.0 monty that AMD's platform can offer as ABS is packing an MSI B650 motherboard into the Thermaltake chassis. That means no PCIe graphics slots or SSD M.2 ports, either. Right now, that's not a big miss as Gen5 SSDs offer little more than some shiny benchmark numbers and a severe increase in heat generation, and graphics cards are barely using the full bandwidth of the PCIe Gen4 interface. But it is a pretty barebones motherboard, all that aside.

But those are the slight misses in a gaming PC otherwise full of hits. What you are getting on that motherboard is the necessary DDR5 support for Zen 4 CPUs, and 32 GB of the stuff in 6,000 MT/s trim. That is more than enough for both your gaming and content creation needs. The most obvious hit, however, is the graphics card. The RTX 4080 Super is an excellent 4K GPU, and the MSI Gaming X Slim ABS is offering is a solid option among all the Nvidia board partners.

You're also getting a full 1,000 W power supply into the mix, too. Though it is only listed as a generic ABS power supply with the exact provenance of its power delivering tech not clear. That is still enough juice to keep the RTX 4080 Super fed, and should see you right for the next GPU generation... so long as they don't start getting really silly when it comes to their power demands.

Yeyian Phoenix | Core i7 13700F | RTX 4080 Super | 32GB DDR5-6000 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,499.99 $1,999.99 at Newegg (save $500)

Two thousand bucks is a whole heap of money, but it gets you a mighty gaming PC here. That RTX 4080 Super will blitz through any game and the 16-core i7 13700F CPU also makes it pretty handy for content creation. The case design is very nice, too.

If you'd rather go down the Intel route—and who wouldn't with all the positivity around the brand at the moment—there's an equivalently priced RTX 4080 Super gaming PC with an Intel Core i7 13700F inside it. That is a 16-core, 24-thread chip, so has a little more about it than the Ryzen 7 7700X, but the Yeyian machine is otherwise very similar though with only an 850 W PSU, but a superior three-year warranty.

Either one of these machines will deliver an excellent gaming experience, and it will be a while before you find this sort of performance for less, I would bet.