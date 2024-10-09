Geekom beats Amazon at its own Prime game, with 20% off its tiny AX8 Pro mini PC

Geekom AX8 Pro | Ryzen 9 8945HS | 32 GB DDR5-5600 | 2 TB Gen4 SSD | $899 $719.20 at Geekom (save $179.80, with a 20% coupon)

Inside this astonishingly small box is an eight core, 16 thread CPU, a whole pile of speedy RAM, and a really big SSD. You'd think it would be hot and noisy because of all this, but it's anything but. Use the 20% coupon to get the full discount. AX8 Pro price check: Amazon $759

Right now, on Amazon if you're a Prime member, you can pick up a Geekom AX8 mini PC for $759—that's $140 under the $899 MSRP. Sounds great, yes? But hold on a second, as Geekom itself is doing a 'Big Deal Days' event by offering a 20% coupon for a multitude of its mini PCs.

So if you head over to its site now, you can buy the tiny-but-powerful AX8 Pro for just 20 cents over $719. Jeff will be most upset.

If you're not sure exactly what the AX8 Pro is, then check out our full review of it. What Geekom has done is take an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS laptop chip, pair it with 32 GB of dual-channel DDR5-5600, and throw in a 2 TB SDD for good measure.

That Ryzen APU has eight cores, 16 threads, 16 MB of L3 cache, and a boost clock of 5.4 GHz. It also sports a Radeon 780M GPU, with 768 RDNA 3 shaders and a top clock speed of 2.8 GHz. If that all sounds familiar, it's because it's the same processor that powers the likes of the Asus ROG Ally X and Lenovo Legion Go.

Well, it's not exactly the same, as the 8945HS also boasts a little AI accelerator (aka an NPU) but it's not powerful enough to meet Microsoft's standard to be classed as an AI PC. No, I didn't think you'd be upset by that, but at least you'll know what kind of gaming performance you'll get from the AX8 Pro.

Not that this is what the tiny PC is solely for. Think of it as a (very) compact office PC replacement—a far more sensibly priced Apple Mac Mini, if you like—that can turn its hand to all kinds of tasks and roles.

(Image credit: Future)

Normally when you stuff a pile of hardware like this into a tiny shell, you either have to suffer really bad thermal limits or very noisy fans. The AX8 Pro manages to avoid both these problems and if you use it in its 51 W Quiet mode, you'll barely notice it. Only when you whack into the full-power Performance mode will the fans take off.

But you won't gain much by using that setting anyway, so ignore the temptation to use max power and enjoy its super small size and super silent sounds. Can a sound be silent? Hmm.

Anyway, while we really like the AX8 Pro, we've always been put off by its high price. Geekom's 20% off coupon, though, makes a far more tempting deal. The offer ends today so you'll need to head over there now if you want to slice $180 off that $899 price tag.

If that's still a little pricey for you, then the Ryzen 7 8845HS version, with 32 GB of DDR5-5600 and 1 TB SDD, is also valid for the 20% reduction. That brings its usual $749 price tag right down to just over $599.

See? It's not just Amazon that has all the big discounts.