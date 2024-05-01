Up your game in Helldivers 2 with the brilliant Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse, now just $35

Logitech G502 Hero | 25,600 DPI | 1,000 Hz polling | 11 customizable buttons | Wired USB Type-A | $79.99 $34.99 at Amazon (save $45)

This is a mega saving on a mega mouse. Fast and highly customizable, it's brilliant for gaming and all-round PC use. Get this and you might wonder why you'd ever need anything more expensive. Price check: Newegg $39.99 | Walmart $39.99

Helldivers 2 is by far the best co-op shooter at the moment, certainly in terms of the sheer amount of fun it is. If you've already been enjoying it, you'll know just how fast and frantic the battles can get. Having a clunky old mouse won't help matters, so if you've been looking to upgrade your rodent, then you probably won't need to look any further than the Logitech G502 Hero.

It's been part of Logitech's mouse roster for years and it's barely changed over time. When we reviewed the G502 Hero in 2021, we highly rated its flawless performance, thanks to the 25,600 DPI sensor and the 1,000 Hz polling rate. You'll certainly have zero issues regarding precision and accuracy.

The G502 Hero isn't super light but it still effortlessly glides across any surface, due to the large PTFE pads in the base. If you're the type of gamer that prefers a bit more meat to their mouse, you can magnetically attach weights to the base, raising the initial weight of 121 g to a maximum of 139 g.

It's not just great for shooters, either. With 11 programmable buttons, you'll be able to create a whole stack of macros to use in MMOs or just general PC use. With that many buttons, it can be a bit fiddly to handle at times, though, depending on how you hold your mouse.

One neat feature is the fact that you customize the buttons and the RGB lights, and then upload the settings to the onboard memory. That way you can take the G502 Hero anywhere, plug it into another PC, and still enjoy everything how you like it.

For me, the best part of this mouse is the scroll wheel. Yes, I know that's not massively important in gaming, but trust me—Logitech's dual-mode metal wheel is utterly sublime to use. I wish it would fit the system to all of its mice but I suppose you can't have everything you want.

The G502 Hero normally retails at $79.99 so a $45 saving is not to be missed. You honestly won't regret it.