The best budget wireless gaming mouse is now even budget-ier thanks to Prime Day

When it comes to gaming mice, sometimes all you really need is something that's fast, lightweight, and reliable. Sure, ultra-fast optical sensors and sky-high polling rates are nice to have but they really bump up the price and can seriously eat into the battery life.

That's why the Logitech G305 Lightspeed is the best budget wireless mouse you can buy. And thanks to the Prime Day sales event, it's even budget-ier, with a decent amount of dollars hacked off the price tag.

We're curating all the best Prime Day PC gaming deals right here.

Although to be fair to other retailers, Amazon's low price is exclusive to Prime members only, and the white and mint colored versions are $29.99—the same price that Newegg and Best Buy are selling the standard colored one.

It doesn't feel as premium as some of Logitech's other gaming mice but that's to be expected. I have one lying around in a box somewhere as an emergency mouse for when I'm on my travels, and it's something that I can heartily recommend.

I wish I could say the same about the mint-colored version of the G305 Lightspeed. It's shockingly vivid, far too much so, and my old eyes greatly prefer the normal black model. But if that's too boring for you, then there are others to choose from.

You might think that for less than $30, the G305 Lightspeed is going to be a bit rubbish but it's anything but. Yes, there are hardly any features to help it stand out and it uses a standard AA cell rather than a rechargeable battery, but it's got everything else you need.

Logitech's Hero optical sensor is good for 12,000 DPI and a maximum tracking speed and acceleration of 400 IPS and 40g respectively. Those numbers are perfectly fine for gaming and they'll only possibly hold you back if you are a regular in the competitive shooter world.

It's a top little mouse for very little money.

We're curating all the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals right here.