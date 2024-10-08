Our favorite wired gaming mouse is down to $50 for Prime Day and it's the cat's pyjamas. Wait, that's wrong isn't it?

Logitech G502 X | Wired | 25,600 DPI | 11 buttons | $79.99 $49.99 at Newegg (save $30)

The G502 X sticks with the G502's staple design, including everything people love about it such as the ergonomic shape and spinny scroll wheel. We reckon it's the best wired gaming mouse on the market right now, and for this price, it's worth a look if you're not looking to cut the cord just yet. Price check: Amazon $72.99

A brilliant gaming mouse is an underrated thing. Sure, you can get by with a no-name brand for regular office work, but trust me when I say that you need a proper gaming model for the best experience. The difference is night and day, and we spend all year testing potential candidates to grace the entries in our best gaming mouse guide.

Reining supreme in the best wired category is the Logitech G502 X, and I've just spotted it for $50 at Newegg this, err, Amazon Prime Day. See, we told you it wasn't just Amazon getting the best deals!

We reviewed it, we loved it, and we recommend it to this day. See, ergonomics matter when it comes to something you'll be wrapping your hand around all day long, and the G502 X has, to quote our Katie, "impeccable" ergo credentials. It's got a slightly skewed shell and an outer lip that means your hand sits at the perfect angle, both for long days of scrolling spreadsheets and long nights of pwning n00bs in Counter-Strike 2—or whatever it is the kids are calling it these days.

Jeffing brizzies? It'll be something like that, won't it? Anyway, moving swiftly on.

The click action is also vital, as a weedy, overly-plastic click in a gaming mouse feels like shaking hands with someone who's just done the washing up. Thankfully the G502 X has been imbued with Logitech's opto-mechanical lightforce hybrid switches, and they've got a lovely resistance and positive action that makes this mouse a delight to go a-clicking with.

You get 11 customisable buttons to play with, including an interchangeable thumb button, and an infinite scroll wheel. It's the plastic version, not the original (and rather sumptuous) metal type, but it still adds a smooth-as-silk quality to the scroll action that's rather pleasing. Every time I switch back to a non-infinite wheel, it's a bit jarring. Once you've gone smooth, you can't...lose? Well, it's difficult to go back, regardless.

You don't get any RGB here, which is a bit of a shame, although you can always pick up the wireless version for $124 with a glow-y crack, which sounds like a medical condition but looks very fancy in person. Still, it's a lot of extra cash for wireless and some light-up crevices, so I reckon the wired version here is the better value buy.

When it comes to wired squeakers, this is the mouse that does it all, and for $50 I reckon it's well worth a punt. Ditch that budget mouse you found down the back of the sofa, and come over to the much more luxurious world of the G502 X. The water's warm, dont'cha know?