The greatest PC deals this Prime Day are all the RTX 4070 gaming laptops under $1,200

Acer Nitro 16 | RTX 4070 | Ryzen 7 7735HS | 16-inch | 1600p | 165 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 512 GB SSD | $1,199.99 $1,129.99 at Newegg (save $70)

Forget an RTX 4060 laptop at this price point, you can secure yourself an RTX 4070 for the same money. Not only does this machine come with a bigger GPU than most for the money, the rest of this laptop is awesome, too. A fantastic Ryzen 7040-series CPU is paired with 16 GB of DDR5 and a 1600p screen. Only downside is that 512 GB SSD, though you could swap it out for something bigger.

The reason we like a sales event such as Prime Day is because it convinces retailers to drop prices on gaming laptops that were already pretty competitive. Like these RTX 4070 gaming laptops below: you could have picked up any one of these for a reasonable price over the past few months, but thanks to Prime Day pressure, retailers across the US are now discounting them further.

The cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop I could find for Prime Day is the Acer Nitro 16. It's on sale over at Newegg for $1,130, with a $70 saving.

We're curating the best Prime Day PC gaming deals right here.

This Nitro 16 comes equipped with a Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, an eight-core/16-thread processor with heaps of performance. It's paired with 16 GB of DDR5 RAM. So far, so good. In combination with the RTX 4070 mobile GPU at its core, this laptop should take good advantage of its 2560 x 1600 screen—that's a 16:10 aspect ratio for more viewing space—and 165 Hz refresh rate.

The only downside to this Nitro model is that it comes with only a 512 GB SSD. That said, this laptop appears to have a space NVMe slot within for an easy upgrade should you wish to buy a cheap 1 TB SSD and fit it yourself.

If you're not the type to tinker then it's not much more money to swap the Nitro 16 for the Acer Predator 14, available at Amazon for $1,150. This features the same RTX 4070 GPU except a Core i7 13700H processor. It's also equipped with a 1600p screen, 16 GB DDR5 and a 1 TB SSD.

Acer Predator 14 | RTX 4070 | Core i7 13700H | 14-inch | 250 Hz | 1600p | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | $1,999.99 $1,149.99 at Amazon (save $850)

It's not the prettiest gaming laptop you'll ever see but underneath the cheap-looking exterior is a pile of really nice hardware. That Intel CPU has 14 cores, 20 threads, and the GPU is a 140W RTX 4070. Backing them up are 16GB of DDR5 RAM and, unusually for this price, a full 1TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD. Even the 2560 x 1600 screen is good, with a 250 Hz refresh rate and mini-LED backlighting. There's very little to dislike here and it'll be down to whether the lightweight nature or 14-inch panel just aren't right for you. Price check: Newegg $1,595

The flipside is this is a 14-inch gaming laptop, which is more compact for travel or lugging to the office, but the smaller screen can be a bit limiting when it comes to some games. I struggle sometimes to make out enemy players in Hunt: Showdown from a distance on a smaller screen, though the increased resolution and high PPI (pixels per inch) help somewhat here.

The HP Victus at the bottom of the page is pretty much a 16-inch version of this Predator 14, anyways.

Asus TUF F15 | RTX 4070 | Core i7 13620H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144 Hz | 16 GB DDR5-4800 | 1TB SSD | $1,399.99 $1,149.99 at Best Buy (save $250)

This is a gaming laptop deal that makes it tough to recommend RTX 4060 machines for anything near to a grand. With a genuine RTX 4070 GPU in a system for this much you're got a lot of gaming power for a great price. We did see a 12th Gen version for $980 around Black Friday last year, so there is precedent, but we've not seen a similarly specced system down around this price since. Price check: Newegg $1,269.99 | Amazon $1,271.96

There's also the TUF F15 from Asus. This is available over at Best Buy for $1,150. It comes with a weaker screen—a 1080p, 144 Hz panel—though comes with a larger SSD and a similarly impressive Intel Core i7 13620H processor.

I'd personally go with the Nitro 16 or Predator 14 given the choice, but the more options, the merrier.

There are other RTX 4070 gaming laptops under $1,200, too. I'll drop all of them below to help you make an informed decision. We also have heaps of other gaming laptops, including some cheaper RTX 4060 models, over on our Amazon Prime Day gaming laptops deals page.

HP Victus 16 | RTX 4070 | Core i7 13700H | 16-inch | 1080p | 144 Hz | 16 GB DDR5-5200 | 1 TB SSD | $1,199 at Walmart

The Victus range isn't the HP brand that comes to mind when you think gaming laptop, but it's the affordable side of the business which is still able to pack a decent punch for the price. This RTX 4070-powered machine is the cheapest we've found toting Nvidia's third-tier mobile GPU, but it is a 120 W version, not the full 140 W monty. That will still deliver at the 1080p res of this screen and will work comfortably under this relatively slim 16-inch chassis. The rest of the spec—16 GB DDR5 and 1 TB SSD—are exactly what you'd hope for at this end of the market, too. A really good price for a seriously solid machine.