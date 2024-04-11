Our favorite gaming laptop is $700 off right now: not a bad price to secure an RTX 4080

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i | RTX 4080 | Core i9 13900HX | 32GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB SSD | <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1745683-REG/lenovo_82wq002rus_16_legion_pro_7.html/specs?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank"> $2,749 $2,049 at B&H (save $700)

If you're looking for a high-performance gaming laptop right now, you can save a chunk of change with the Legion Pro 7i. It remains our favorite gaming laptop for now, though there are now slightly updated versions we'll be checking out. I wouldn't fret though, as this machine is lovely.

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i needs no introduction. Or at least if you've paid attention to our feed over the past year. It's our pick as the best gaming laptop and we think it's fantastic—it's powerful, smart, stunning, and a superb all-rounder. Right now, it's also $700 off over at B&H, bringing the price down to $2,049.

If you haven't been paying attention, though, let me break down the specs for you. The most important bit has to be the RTX 4080, with 12GB of memory, which drives performance towards the second-most important bit, the 2560 x 1600, 240Hz IPS screen.

This is the laptop that made us doubt if anyone should ever buy an RTX 4090 gaming laptop, the performance was so impressive.

I'm going to stop ranking bits now, because the processor in the Legion Pro 7i is the Intel Core i9 13900HX and it feels a bit harsh to call that third best. This is a last generation CPU, but not much has changed between 13th Gen and 14th Gen, so you're not really missing out on much. Alongside this, Lenovo is stuffing 32GB of DDR5-5600 memory.

A 1TB SSD rounds off the core components, and while I'd love to see 2TB drives become the norm in $2,000 gaming laptops, there's at least one available slot free for future expansion if you choose to buy one separately.

There's heaps of USB ports down the sides of the Legion 7i, and the chassis is grown-up enough that you could use this laptop inside an office without getting any weird looks. The RGB lighting strip along the front may be a bit of a giveaway of the Legion's gaming aspirations, but you can always turn it off if you need to look important. In the PC Gamer office you look weird for not having RGB, and an obnoxiously loud mechanical keyboard.

If you aren't sold on this exact design, or looking for something less dear, check out our guide to the best cheap gaming laptop deals today. We keep it regularly updated with the latest and greatest deals, so there should be something in there for most budgets.