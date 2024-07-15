Here's your reminder that the best RTX 4080 gaming laptop is still the best Prime Day gaming laptop deal too

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i | Nvidia RTX 4080 | Intel Core i9 13900HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240Hz | 32GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,749 $1,999 at B&H Photo (save $750)

This is a discount on the best RTX 4080 laptop I've tested since they launched. It's a fantastic notebook, offering performance that can often match and sometimes beat an RTX 4090-based system (see our review). There's a high-performance CPU to back it up, a decent, bright 1600p screen, and a fair amount of storage. Price check: Amazon $2,199

Theoretically speaking, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i has been discontinued. But you can still buy it, and it's been one of the best value RTX 4080 gaming laptops almost since it was released. In fact, because of that value proposition I've had it pegged as the best gaming laptop since I first clapped eyes on it. Even at it's original $2,750, when I reviewed the Legion Pro 7i it already felt damned good value compared to the $4,000 RTX 4090 machines it was keeping pace with.

But it's been at this sub-$2,000 price point for an absolute age now, and it's been a regular feature in these sorts of deal posts through different Prime Days, Black Fridays, and Cyber Monday.

I'm stunned there is still stock, to be honest.

But it's here, still one of the cheapest RTX 4080 gaming laptops you can buy today, and a stonking one at that. Despite the fact it is an old machine now, that last-gen Intel chip hasn't really changed much from 13th to 14th Gen, and is still a seriously capable multi-threaded CPU, and the fast 32 GB of DDR5 memory isn't going to be challenged, either.

I'd rather have a 2 TB SSD for this money, but it's not something I'm going to lose sleep over because drives are still pretty affordable and there's a second M.2 slot inside the chassis. It's easily accessible and means you don't have to mess around cloning your OS.

(Image credit: Future)

And while that chassis isn't as exciting as something like the Razer Blade, it's still a well designed, grown up 16-inch device. It also has one of the best keyboards in the mobile space, too, with a decent-sized numpad included.

I guess my only minor issue is with the screen, but only because the OLEDs and Mini LED panels of far more expensive laptops have ruined me. You're still getting a very good 240 Hz 1600p display, that is capable of a heady 500 cd/m². So yeah, it's really not that much of an issue at all.

Especially when you're getting this level of performance out of a sub-$2,000 gaming laptop. I'm very much a Lenovo liker at this point, and it's pretty much all because of this very laptop.