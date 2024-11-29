My keyboard called it quits the other night, so this Black Friday Razer Huntsman deal couldn't have come at a better time

Black Friday couldn't have come at a better time. A keyboard is one of those things you really don't want to have to replace until your current one is hanging on by a thread, and sadly, that's where mine is at right now.

For no reason, the R key has decided to pack up. It's not even one I use often. If anything I'd expect my WASD keys to call it quits first but no, I've been inconvenienced with having to use my incredibly clunky, old Dell keyboard that makes me feel like I'm in a school library until I get a new one.

Luckily, the Razer Huntsman Mini Gaming Keyboard is reduced to $70 at Amazon. It still feels like an investment, but a discount of $30 feels like much less of a blow. Especially since I wasn't expecting to have to replace my keyboard. The Razer products I've had in the past like the Hello Kitty Kraken headset haven't failed me, so I'm convinced this keyboard won't just retire itself either.

Razer Huntsman Mini

Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon (save $30)

The Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard is currently sitting with a $30 discount across the board, so if you've been waiting for the best chance to drop to a smaller sized keyboard, or upgrade your setup to a really great product, then it's well worth considering this mini keeb of delights. Price check: Razer $70

But what's a keyboard without a mouse? I love my current mouse, but it's pink and cutesy to match my old keyboard. Getting a black keyboard messes with the whole aesthetic, and I'm one of those people that really prides themselves on their desk aesthetic, so it's for the greater good I replace my mouse too. Thanks to my keyboard I don't trust it won't just pack up for no apparent reason now too.

Razer Basilisk V3 X HyperSpeed

Razer Basilisk V3 X HyperSpeed Gaming Mouse | $69.99 $49 at Amazon (save $20.99)

The Razer Basilisk V3 X HyperSpeed Gaming Mouse is just under $30 off right now, and as someone who has been waiting for the best chance to go from a wired mouse to a wireless, this is probably the best chance I will get. It's a super sleek mouse, so is bound to look the part in any setup. Price check: Razer $49

To match my new set of keys I've got eyes on the Razer Basilisk V3 HyperSpeed mouse which is down to $50 at Amazon too. This $21 discount isn't worth ignoring if you're bored of your wired mouse tethering you to one specific spot on your desk.

If you're into a lot of competitive FPS games, like Valorant, you need the freedom to move your mouse around which is why a wireless one like this is worth checking out when it's discounted.

So it would be rude not to lay my four year old Akko keyboard down to rest now I've found its replacement, and I guess this is the best opportunity I'll have to switch my aesthetic from pink to black. I'll start the new year with a whole new set of Razer peripherals, and hopefully won't have to do this all over again next November.