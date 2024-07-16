Lubed switches are just one reason you should check out this Prime Day deal that knocks $30 off the best gaming keyboard

The Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless sits at the top of our best gaming keyboards list as our choice for the gaming keyboard that has it all, and now you can see what all the fuss is about for a lower price than usual thanks to this Prime Day deal that drops $30 off the price.

There are plenty of reasons why the Asus ROG Strix Scope II is the best overall gaming keyboard. First off, the switches feel great. This is probably thanks to the fact that they come pre-lubed (yes, you heard me). It turns out that lubing your switches can make a whole world of difference as it'll ensure they'll bounce back smoothly and will usually give you a pretty satisfying click to go alongside it.

While it may not seem like a big deal, it's a great feature, especially if you play a lot of competitive games and rely on your keys quickly bouncing back so you can use your abilities faster and be slightly more agile. It's actually for this reason that I chose it as one of my options to replace my current keyboard, which has a broken 'w' key.

It's also pretty compact while being able to retain its functionality. This does mean that some keys, like the shift, are shorter than usual, and the delete key is a bit further away than you may be used to, but that's to make room for the arrow keys and a full numpad.

Another way it compensates for its slightly different layout is by adding a multimedia scroll wheel next to the oversized ROG logo button. You can use this to adjust the volume and lighting and run some hotkeys that you set up using the Armoury Crate Software.

It's important to note that even with the great discount, $149.99 isn't cheap. But if this is in your price range for Prime Day, then this deal is definitely worth checking out, not only for all the great features that this keyboard comes with but also for the fact that it is often cheaper than other versions like the Asus ROG Azoth, which actually has fewer keys.