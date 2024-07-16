My W key doesn't work, so I'm hunting down my favorite Prime Day gaming keyboard deals so my friends don't disown me

Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard |$159.99 $108.65 at Amazon (save $51)

This gaming keyboard may be a few years old at this point, but it's still a great choice for those looking for less noisy clicks, fast HyperPolling, or just a really comfy wrist cushion. Plus, it's currently back at its lowest price ever. The Razer Huntsman V2 is one of the most practical mechanical keyboards out there (see our review). But I have to admit it's the fantastic shade of quartz pink that seals the deal for me. Price check: Razer $109.99 | Best Buy $109.99

It's tough out here with a broken 'w' key. It's not surprising how much of a pain this is, considering it's the forward button for many games, but as everything else on my keyboard is working okay-ish, I don't want to rebind any keys because that'll just cause more chaos. But honestly, I'm running out of ways to justify stopping dead in my tracks to my friends who I play games with, so I'm using Prime Day as an excuse to be a better friend and browse the best gaming keyboards.

We're curating all the best Prime Day PC gaming deals right here.

I'm quite particular about what gaming keyboards I like. They can't be too noisy, and I prefer switches that are lightweight and fast, so I at least have a fighting chance of keeping up with the typically rapid and chaotic fights in Overwatch 2 or Fortnite. But really, as long as the keys are smooth, I'm happy. That's why the cursed pre-lubed keyboards actually stand out as some of my favorites. If I was just looking at this list of wanted features, then the ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless that's currently $30 off at Amazon would be a great bet, it has everything straight out of the box.

I don't use an ASUS ROG Strix Scope II right now, but my current keyboard, the One Piece-themed set from Akko, doesn't come with pre-lubed switches, which made its upkeep slightly more annoying.

But unfortunately, I am human, and it's not enough for a keyboard to have every feature I want; it also has to look cool. Everyone has their own definition of cool, so maybe the slick black look of the ASUS ROG Strix Scope II is exactly what you're looking for, but I need a pink keyboard, and I'm not willing to compromise on that.

So, with this in mind, the Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Tenkeyless will probably be my go-to option. Despite being slightly older and releasing in 2021, I still think it's a great option, and it ticks all my boxes. It's also at a really reasonable price right now, saving $51 at Amazon isn't something to turn your nose up at.

You can also make your own keyboard and customize it with whatever keycaps and switches you want. If you're really particular about what you like, this may be a good idea. One of my favorite places to look for cool key caps and switches is Higround, and while there aren't any outstanding Prime Day deals, there is currently a summer sale where you can get up to 30% off keyboards as well as a few of the Base 65 Keyboards going for less than $100. This is still expensive, but if it's in your budget, I'd highly recommend checking it out.

I'll be better off with any of these fantastic options, though, as I really do think my friends' patience is starting to wear thin. Not only have I stopped inches away from an objective just before overtime, losing competitive games for us, but I've also literally dragged them down with me while playing the new co-op parkour game Chained Together. I may be stuck in my ways, but honestly, it's probably a good time to throw my stubbornness aside and get a keyboard that actually works.