If in doubt, use more lube: Wooting's Lekker V2 switches now have tighter tolerances and more of the slippy stuff, insert your own joke here

If there's one thing that differentiates regular PC users from mechanical keyboard fans, it's a discussion about lube. Y'see, we at PC Gamer have become converts to the benefits of lubed switches in our precious keebs, and we're not the only ones. A good dose of the slippy stuff used to be something you had to do yourself, but now pre-lubed switches have become something we're increasingly used to seeing in modern high-end boards.

If you're a keyboard connoisseur, a good dose of lube is fast becoming something expected—rather than a luxury extra—as it can lead to a silky smooth action. Yep, it's 2024 folks, and keyboard nerds are the cool kids now. Your time has come.

Wooting has been lubing its switches for some time, but now it's posted a tweet confirming that its new Lekker V2 switches have an extra dose of lubricant for an even smoother typing feel. More than that, the company also boasts of tighter tolerances, leading to a cleaner sound with less key wobble.

If all of this sounds a bit, well, obsessive, welcome to the wonderful world of keyboard nerdery. A mere year ago, I was unaware of the levels that mechanical keyboard fans would go to in order to find the perfect action and switch feel on their boards—but having had the pleasure of using some of the best since then, I have to admit the difference a lubed switch can make to the sound and feel of a keeb is often quite noticeable.

Don't just take my word for it, however. I'll let you listen to the glory of a beautifully manufactured and well-lubed typing device to judge for yourself.

The NEW Lekker V2 switches have finally been released!🔥Tighter tolerances💦 More LubeResulting in a cleaner sound and less wobble. 📢Sound comparison below.L45 https://t.co/jeNnu9PeyVL60 https://t.co/XID9A6WmvE pic.twitter.com/RJzmMG86GiAugust 29, 2024

Mmm. Smooth. While I'm still brushing up on my keyboard vernacular (I'm still not entirely sure what "creamy" means in relation to a keyboard switch, but I think the example above might be it), I must admit messing around with keebs like the Keychron Q3 Max and the Asus ROG Azoth has been a bit of an eye-opening experience.

Now, when I'm forced to use a lesser, non-lubed keeb—or even, perish the thought, a membrane model—I find my nose wrinkling like a restaurant critic that's just been served a plate of battery acid. Ok, maybe not quite that bad, but I can feel my snobbery rising by the day, and while it means all my future keyboard purchases are likely to be expensive, I have to admit that I feel enlightened.

I mean, I type things for a living, as I imagine many of you reading do, too. While us writers might hold some of the top spots for words-typed-per-day, if you're a coder, MOBA player or simply work in a role that requires firing off endless emails, you owe it to yourself to improve your keyboard experience—and these new Lekker switches do look and sound rather lovely.

It's a brave new world we're entering here, folks. Come and get lubed up with the rest of us. As Sebastian from the Little Mermaid once espoused, it is indeed better, down where it's wetter. Take it from me.