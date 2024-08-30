The legendary HyperX Cloud Alpha is down to the cheapest price it's been all year at Amazon

HyperX Cloud Alpha | Closed-back | Wired | $99.99 $64.95 at Amazon (save $35.04)

This headset has been around almost as long as I have in this biz, but they're still a fantastic pick. The reason being is they nail excellent audio, a clear microphone, high comfort, and great value for money. For wired cans, there's not much more you could ask than that.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha. What can I say that's not been said about this headset already? Nothing, probably, so I'll just repeat it for the dozen or so people that are yet to hear of its legend.

The Cloud Alpha has been our pick for the best gaming headset, or held very high in our esteem, for, well, almost the entire time I've been writing about tech professionally? That's over seven years now—how time flies. So much has changed over that time, but not the HyperX Cloud Alpha. It stands firm thanks to its fantastic dual-chamber design that keeps the bass bassing and the mids midding.

The Cloud Alpha recently made its way back into our top spot thanks to, A) Razer's clone disappearing off the face of the planet, and B) frequent discounts.

Much like this discount over at Amazon that sees it drop to $65, down from a perfunctory $99 (it's rarely ever even that much). I've checked the price comparison for this product and that's the cheapest it's been all year, though is a chunk shy of the Black Friday 2023 price of just $50.

Don't be put off by its age. A good headset will still be good many decades from now. There are newer technologies, and even a newer wireless model if you're into that, but for wired excellence, it does feel like the Cloud Alpha just got most of the important stuff right.

In our HyperX Cloud Alpha review (from 2018, mind you) we said of the headset: "Punchy enough that throwing a grenade in your game results in a genuinely traumatic audio response, but well-balanced enough that you can hear the glass fragments falling to the floor after it goes off."

Our reviewer Phil Iwaniuk also noted the benefit of no bothersome software to load up your PC with, and the simple yet comfortable headband and earcup design.

Altogether, we've not really loved another HyperX headset as much as the Cloud Alpha since their release, except maybe the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless. Neither the Cloud III or Cloud III Wireless really get close. So if you're in the market for a replacement pair of headphones and can't be bothered with all the feature-filled alternatives for more money, why not stick with one of the greats for a decent price?

If you prefer a wireless set—and as a wireless headset guy, I understand—take a look at our guide to the best wireless gaming headset for our recommendations.