If you grab one of these five Cyber Monday gaming keyboard deals, promise me you'll use it for Baldur's Gate 3 and not just replying to your emails

It's Cyber Monday, and the deals are still flowing as fast as we can type them up. And speaking of typing...

A great keyboard can make all the difference in your PC gaming life. Whether you're tapping your way through your hotbar in Baldur's Gate 3 or writing a disgruntled email to PC Gamer, you want a satisfying, responsive board under your fingertips. And if you can get it at a discount, all the better, right?

I'm here to help you with that, with my five picks of the best gaming keyboard deals you can grab right now. You can read the full list below, but I have to give a particular nod to the Mountain Everest 60. We already rated it as the best budget gaming keyboard you can get—now that it's available for just $40 (a full $30 off) it's even more brilliant value.

Top 5 Cyber Monday gaming keyboards

Mountain Everest 60 | Mechanical | 60% | RGB | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon (save $30)

The Mountain Everest 60 is a perfect example of not having to spend a lot to get a cracking keyboard. Not only does it have hot-swappable switches and RGB, but it's also wonderful to type on thanks to a plethora of enthusiast design choices such as great foam dampening, pre-lubed switches, and PBT keycaps. Oh, and you can snap on modular magnetic upgrades down the line, too, such as a numpad. Price check: Mountain $39.99

Logitech G Pro Tenkeyless | Mechanical | Lightsync RGB backlit keys | $129.99 $66.32 at Amazon (save $63.67)

This Logitech G Pro comes with a lot of refined and clever features, giving you all the functionality with less of the fuss. It comes with a choice of key switches, a detachable Micro USB cable for easy portability, 3-step angle adjustment and a lot of customisation options in the G Hub software. Those backlit keys are on the subtle side of RGB lighting, and the Logitech comes off as a class act for less at this price. The TKL wireless is also on sale at $134.99. Price check: Best Buy $68.92

Razer Huntsman Mini | Tenkeyless | Razer optomechanical switch (clicky or linear) | Chroma RGB lighting | $119.99 $69.99 at Amazon (save $50)

A teeny-tiny keyboard, but with some seriously impressive credentials. You can customise the lighting to your heart's content with Razer's Chroma RGB lighting, but the headline feature here is the inclusion of optical-mechanical switches, with key presses registered at the speed of light. It's also got oil-resistant PBT keypads and Razer Hypershift for all your favourite macros. A lot of cool features in a small-yet-premium feeling package, now at a great price. Price check: Best Buy $69.99

Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 | Wireless | Hot-swappable mechanical switches | $179.99 $146.99 at Amazon (save $33)

Well, here it is. The tippity-top of gaming keebs, and our top pick for the best gaming keyboard overall right now—just substantially lower in price. Here you get excellent switch feel, impeccable gaming performance, sound dampening that actually works and a build quality that stands head and shoulders above most of the competition. A truly desirable object, for less. Price check: Newegg $189.52