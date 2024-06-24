Why bother using spinning fans to cool your PC when you can just spin your whole rig?
The protective riot shield is a bit of a giveaway to the answer to that question.
These days, you can't really get away with having a desktop PC without fans. Sure it's possible if your CPU's TDP is low enough, but desktops generally still need some kind of airflow. So, how about this: Instead of using spinning fans to move air through your PC, you spin the PC itself? That's exactly what Sodabaka did over at their Bilibili channel (via Tom's Hardware), with some funny results.
Sodabaka began by testing an older Sandy Bridge era i5 2500K Mini-ITX system with an atypical tower heatsink. They placed it into a centrifuge that caused the entire PC to spin. I could not tell how fast exactly, but it looked to be around three revolutions per second.
A PC needs wires connected to provide power and a display output, but Sodabaka got around this by cleverly rigging up some wires so they don't get all twisted up after half a revolution.
This PC ended up being a bit too hot for comfort, reaching temperatures in the 100 degrees Celsius range, leading to throttling. So, it's not exactly a viable PC cooling solution. Not that I expected anything different! Not to be deterred, Sodabaka went on to equip a much larger Noctua NH-P1 passive cooler with and without a small fan attached to the top of the cooler. It performed better, but it still hit 100 degrees.
Best CPU for gaming: The top chips from Intel and AMD.
Best gaming motherboard: The right boards.
Best graphics card: Your perfect pixel-pusher awaits.
Best SSD for gaming: Get into the game ahead of the rest.
Sodabaka then gets really creative, by 3D-printing some large fan blades that were attached to the motherboard tray. The system with the Noctua cooler was installed and the RPM was cranked up. However, the presence of a full face mask and protective riot shield gave us all the information we needed that isn't a cooling option that can be seriously considered.
In the end, centrifugal force wins out. The NH-P1 weighs over a kilogram and it eventually got flung off, effectively destroying the PC.
It's all in good fun, and really shouldn't be taken as any kind of effective cooling advice. Sodabaka goes above and beyond in their video to prove that the humble fan is not going anywhere. And, they don't even need the user to hide behind riot shields to operate.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Chris' gaming experiences go back to the mid-nineties when he conned his parents into buying an 'educational PC' that was conveniently overpowered to play Doom and Tie Fighter. He developed a love of extreme overclocking that destroyed his savings despite the cheaper hardware on offer via his job at a PC store. To afford more LN2 he began moonlighting as a reviewer for VR-Zone before jumping the fence to work for MSI Australia. Since then, he's gone back to journalism, enthusiastically reviewing the latest and greatest components for PC & Tech Authority, PC Powerplay and currently Australian Personal Computer magazine and PC Gamer. Chris still puts far too many hours into Borderlands 3, always striving to become a more efficient killer.