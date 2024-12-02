Alternative Cyber 'Goth' Monday deals for my fellow nerdy children of the abyss

Being both a connoisseur of anything alternative, a tech nerd, and an all round freak of nature, I feel almost overqualified to bring you the best creepy, Gothic and otherwise alternative Cyber Monday goodies across the web. Now that Black Friday is over, we're moving into Cyber Week, but that doesn't mean you can't nab a great and wholly freaky deal for your beloved weirdo this holiday season.

Let's face it, who want's to be normal when you can shower your loved ones with wine-puking unicorns, Matrix charging docks, or Half Life Christmas jumpers?

Collecting the weirdest deals has become something of a tradition here at PC Gamer, and one of the main reasons I keep being invited back for peak trading, so humor me, will ya?

Just to set one thing straight, I've not tested any of this stuff. This is just me free-handing the weirdest deals I've found on the internet. Just keep that in mind as you peruse my peculiar wares, for many of them may indeed be cursed.

The best alternative Cyber Monday deals

Unicorn Wine Aerator | Stainless Steel | Bronze or silvery black | $24.99 $18.74 at Amazon (save $6.25)

Ever wanted a unicorn to puke out your wine? Well now you can have all your magical dreams come true with the Unicorn wine puker. Seriously though, who doesn't want mythical creatures dispensing their alcohol?

Shargeek Matrix 67 Charger | 67 Watt | USB Type-C | $55 $35 at Drop (save $20)

I see you leather-clad Matrix enjoyers out there. I get it. There's something about the aesthetic, so why not bring that green code screen to your charger? This comes not from Amazon but Drop, a company we herald for it's quality Keyboards and other accessories.

Drop + The Lord of the Rings mousepad | Red or Black | 35.4 x 15.7 x 0.16 in | $35 $29 at Drop (save $6)

Keeping your nerd cave dark in this age of white peripherals and components is a difficult task. But Drop had graciously given us official Lord of the Rings merchandise featuring the great Eye of Sauron. If that isn't Cyber Goth I don't know what is.

Half-Life 3 Christmas Sweater | Up to 5XL | $48.95 $43.95 at Half Life Merch (save $5)

For those who still pine for the Half Life sequel that never came to be, this is a great Christmas sweater. Should you end up spending over $100 on gaming merchandise here, you can use code HAPPY10 to nab an extra 10% off!

Spine Candle | Black | $19.99 $15.99 at Amazon (save $4)

In my house, Christmas has been renamed Cryptmas—an act of reclamation. If you're trending away from tradition like us, what better way to make a statement than putting ignitable human parts on your hearth for the winter holidays.

Do Not Summon Demons In The Bathroom wall art | 8 x 10 x 0.2 inch | Wood | $11.99 $8.39 at Amazon (save $3.69)

In case your friends and loved ones have a tendency to contact ancient evils while on the John, this should at least make them think twice before besetting dark forces upon your household.

Obsidian Crystal Ball | Shields against negativity | $60 $30 at Killstar (save $30)

Alternative fashion brand Killstar has it's own Cyber Monday sale, because Cyber Goth culture is still going strong. How better to celebrate this time of year than to ponder the orb and all its great mysteries? It's apparently "a powerful purifier of psychic pollution created within your aura and is a strong psychic protection stone." So it should keep you safe from energy vampires... not that anyone could ever prove such a claim. There's also $25 off a Willow design holder for it too.