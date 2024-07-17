7 of the best Prime Day deals that aren't actually on Amazon

It may be Amazon Prime Day, but that doesn't mean Jeff Bezos is the only one who gets to have fun with all the cool PC gaming discounts. Whether you're not jazzed about giving your money to Big J, don't have a Prime account to take advantage of some of the more lucrative deals, or simply want to shop around elsewhere, we've got you covered.

We're curating the best Prime Day PC gaming deals right here.

To be fair, Amazon isn't always the best place to be going for well-priced PC gaming gear anyway. Peripherals? Maybe Amazon's your guy, but for anything under the hood you're probably going to want to shop elsewhere.

Thankfully, there are plenty of juicy deals happening all over the internet right now that you can take advantage of instead. From places like Best Buy and Newegg, here are some of the best Prime Day deals that you either won't find over on Amazon, or can find there for the exact same price.

Best non-Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

Razer Blade 14 | RTX 4070 | Ryzen 9 7940HS | 14-inch | 2560 x 1600 | 240 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | $2,699.99 $1,699.99 at Best Buy (save $1,000)

14 inches and Razer's Blade engineering is a killer combo. But it's horribly expensive. Normally, that is. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, Best Buy is getting in on the deal action and this RTX 4070 equipped model is actually cheaper than the RTX 4060 model we featured earlier. But you get the same AMD CPU, the same 1440p display, the same 16GB of memory and the same 1TB SSD. You get the idea, it's basically the same except for the superior Nvidia GPU and for less money. Boom.

HP Victus 15 | RTX 4050 | Ryzen 5 8645HS | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144 Hz | 8 GB DDR5 | 512 GB SSD | $979 $599 at Walmart (save $380)

Let's be upfront about this, nobody wants a laptop with just 8 GB of RAM in 2024. But when you're talking about a gaming notebook that costs just $600, but with a decent RTX 40-series GPU inside it, I can swallow it. Especially when you can easily upgrade the RAM with just a wee screwdriver in-hand. And 16 GB of fast dual-channel DDR5 is just $50-odd right now. The RTX 4050 is just a 75 W variant, so not the outright fastest, but will still definitely do a job at 1080p, and for this money, that's all you can ask.

Yeyian Yumi | Core i5 12400F | Nvidia RTX 4060 | 16 GB DDR4-3200 | 1 TB SSD | $1,199 $779 at Newegg (save $420)

The Yumi is a bit of a classic when it comes to gaming PC deals, as it's always there or thereabouts. At the moment this is the cheapest RTX 4060-based PC we've found, and comes with a supporting spec that is absolutely solid, even if it's not the latest and greatest. The combo of Alder Lake Core i5 and DDR4 memory means you still get the capacity, and a healthy core count, but without the expense of the very latest hybrid Intel chips or pricier DDR5 memory. And gaming performance will vary very little.

Gigabyte RX 6600 | 8 GB GDDR6 | 1,792 shaders | 2,491 MHz | $199.99 $179.99 at Newegg (save $20)

The RX 6600 is a quality 1080p GPU now that its price properly reflects its status. It usually fluctuates between $190 and $200, and even at $200, we're getting a budget graphics card that delivers high frame rates in the latest games at 1080p. PC gaming doesn't have to cost a fortune, you know? RX 6600 price check: Walmart $179.99 | Amazon $199.99 | Best Buy $199.99

Samsung Odyssey G5 G55C | 27-inch | 165Hz | 1440p | VA | $249 $199.99 at Walmart (save $49.01)

This monitor was already a great deal at its previous $216 Amazon price. Now, for $200 at Walmart, it's a steal. Samsung has form when it comes to getting VA panels to achieve good response. Put simply, Samsung VA panels are the quickest. Price check: Amazon $202.99| Newegg $219.99

Gigabyte G27Q | 27-inch | 144Hz | 1440p | IPS | $249.99 $199.99 at Newegg (save $50)

$220 for a proper 1440p high refresh IPS gaming monitor from a decent brand is a great deal. It's also HDR 400 certified, so plenty punchy, has a proper adjustable stand and doesn't look at all cheap. Very appealing all round. This has also been my ride-or-die monitor for the past three years, and it's safe to say it's served me well. Price check: Walmart $199.99

Secretlab Titan Evo | 'Signatures' designs | Magnetic cushions | $549 $519 at Secretlab (save $30)

The Titan Evo is our favorite gaming chair, and has been for the longest time. It's the benchmark by which we judge all other gaming chairs—it's comfortable, supportive, and easy to assemble. The holy trinity. Buying direct from Secretlab is the only way to pick up this chair at this price right now.

Best non-Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK

MSI Bravo| RTX 4060 | Ryzen 7 7735HS | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 512 GB SSD | £999.99 £749.97 at Laptops Direct (save £250)

With a 105 W TGP on its RTX 4060 GPU, this surprisingly affordable MSI machine puts it at the top of our list of gaming laptop deals. That's way beyond the awful 45 W Cyborg (which you should absolutely avoid) and speedier than the Gigabyte we love so well. The SSD is a bit sad, and the AMD chip isn't the full Zen 4 deal, so you don't get the battery-sipping 780M integrated graphics (just the Zen 3+ 680M), but it's still a lot of laptop for £750.

Gigabyte G5 | RTX 4060 | Core i5 12500H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144 Hz | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 512GB SSD | £1,099 £799 at Currys (save £250)

We're big fans of this little budget gaming laptop, and our Jacob loved its great gaming performance (check out our review). With over £250 off the original price and some genuine 1080p gaming chops on offer, we reckon this makes quite a tidy deal. It's a bit more expensive than the above Medion P25 but the RTX 4060 is much better for gaming. Price check: Amazon £799

MSI Katana 15 | RTX 4070 | Core i9 13900H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144 Hz | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | £1,399 £999 at Currys (save £400)

Phew, those are some pretty impressive specs at a similarly impressive discount, from a trusted brand no less. Yes, it's only got a 1080p screen, and yes, 32GB of RAM instead of the included 16GB would be nice, but for just £1,149 you get a super-fast Core i9, an RTX 4070 and a 1TB SSD. That's a bit of a magic combo if you ask me, and at a bit of a magic price too. That GPU isn't running at peak performance, however, with just a 105 W TGP, but that still gives it enough juice to cope with that 1080p screen even if it's not the full 140 W deal. Price check: Amazon £999

Lexar NM790 | 1 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,400 MB/s read | 6,500 MB/s write | £69.95 at Overclockers

You'll only find a few 1TB SSDs going cheaper than this Lexar drive, and none as good value. We really liked what this drive had to offer in our review, delivering performance right at the top end of what PCIe 4.0 is capable of, all for a low price. Price check: Amazon £71.99

WD Black SN850X | 2 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300 MB/s read | 6,300 MB/s write | £159.95 £124.99 at Overclockers (save £34.96)

This is our favourite SSD for gaming right now. Unlike the cheaper SN770, the SN850X encapsulates the best PCIe 4.0 offers in terms of performance (check out our review). That makes it a great fit for a boot drive with space to spare for your game library, and at this price, we're happy to pay the premium for its higher speed. Price check: Amazon £139.98 | Scan £129.98

ASRock Phantom PG27FF1A | 27-inch | 1080p | IPS | 165 Hz | £127.99 at Scan (save £51)

It's pretty wild what you can get these days for a relatively small sum of money. This is a 27-inch monitor for roughly the same price as some smaller 24-inch panels, and it still rocks an IPS display, 1ms response time, and a 165Hz refresh rate. Fantastic for gaming on a budget. Price check: Overclockers £129.95