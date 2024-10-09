5 cheap PC gaming accessories under $50 you can still get in the October Prime Day sale

If you just happened to notice that Amazon's got a big sale day going on, you may want some cheap, low committment PC gaming Prime Day deals to flip through. None of those big thousand-dollar decisions here—Let's be real, you may be planning your major hardware purchasing around a different, later date this year instead of a week in October. But here we are and it's a good day to save some cash on every part of your rig, it turns out.

We're curating the best Prime Day PC gaming deals right here.

Focusing on the best October Prime Day deals under $50 mostly means this list is full of some of our favorite peripherals, but you can also grab some other bits of kit that you'd kind of forgotten you wanted. Like a wireless charging stand for a gamepad, for instance. Trust me, it's nicer than leaving the thing charging from a 12-inch spare cord you had laying around plugged into the top USB ports on your PC at all times. So treat yourself to that, or one of these other convenient PC gaming deals that cost less than a dinner date.

Razer DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed | Wireless | 14K DPI | 235-hour battery | 86 - 103 g adjustable | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon (save $20)

If it's time to do a mouse upgrade, go with something proven. This is a great deal for anyone looking to get their hands on a wireless DeathAdder without breaking the bank. Its sensor maxes out at 14K DPI, but you don't need a higher DPI than that anyway. Price check: Newegg $49.98

Mountain Everest 60 | Mechanical | 60% | RGB LED backlight | Hot-swappable switches | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon (save $20)

We swear by this keyboard as an entry point to customizing mechanical keyboards. The Everest 60 has a fantastic feel under the fingers and can also form the base for all your expandable keyboard desires. A hot-swappable switch base means you can swap out its switches until your heart's content, and it has silicone and foam dampening, great stabilizers, RGB lighting, thick PBT keycaps, and pre-lubed switches. The whole shebang, for those looking to hear that glorious "thock". All for $50. Just remember this is a 60% keyboard, so you don't get many extra keys such as Ins or PgUp/PgDn. Price check: Newegg $139.99

HP FX900 Pro | 512 GB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,400 MB/s read | 6,700 MB/s write | $54.99 $39.58 at Amazon (save $15.41)

If it's finally time for you to move to the NVMe drive life, get in for a good price. It's not flashy, but honestly, do you need anything more than a fast and reliable drive from a good brand at a great price? HP's FX900 Pro certainly fits all those parameters, and with these kinds of speeds on offer, this SSD is no slouch. It has all the specs you might want at this level, including 1 GB of DRAM for heavy workloads. Price check: Newegg $49.49

Silicon Power 512GB microSD card | UHS Class 3 (U3 A1) | 100 MB/s read | 80MB/s write | $39.99 $26.25 at Amazon (save $13.74)

If you're playing on a Steam Deck (or a Nintendo Switch) a microSD card storage space upgrade is super quick and easy. Many of the Steam Deck's best games are compact, taking up just a couple gigs or even less. But if you try to toss Baldur's Gate 3 or Elden Ring on there, all of a sudden your SSD can get pretty cramped. 512GB of fast extra storage is a must for housing a big portable library.

