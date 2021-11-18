GTA Trilogy cheats: The best cheats in The Definitive Edition

GTA Trilogy cheats are a great way to spice up your time with the remasters. If you played the originals—that's GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas—you might already be familiar with the cheats that were available for each game.

While some of the original codes won't work with GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, there's still plenty that will. And with that in mind, I've listed the best ones here to help you live the dream in the big city and make the most of your time in the remasters. Here are the best GTA Trilogy cheats, along with how to use them.

How to use GTA Trilogy cheats

The word 'cheats' is almost misleading. While they do let you do extraordinary things, such as giving you a gravity-defying super jump or arm rioting NPCs, you probably don't want to use them if you're hoping to progress the story. Essentially, some cheats can stop you from completing specific missions, even after they've been disabled.

Your best bet is to save the game before you activate any of these cheats. That way, you can just reload that save once you've had your fun. It's also worth mentioning that you shouldn't save with cheats active, again for the reason listed above.

To activate a cheat, simply type the code in while playing the game. You should then get a pop-up to say it's been activated. Make sure you're not on the pause screen or any other menu in the game, and it should work.

(Image credit: Rockstar)

Cheat Code 100% health GESUNDHEIT All weapons GUNSGUNSGUNS More money IFIWEREARICHMAN Flying vehicle CHITTYCHITTYBB Pedestrians riot ITSALLGOINGMAAAD Increase Wanted level MOREPOLICEPLEASE

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Cheat Code Full health ASPIRINE Advanced weapons NUTTERTOOLS Flying boats AIRSHIP Nearby vehicles explode BIGBANG Spawn tank PANZER Increase wanted level by two YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE Hostile pedestrians NOBODYLIKESME

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Cheat Code Get full health and armour, and $250,000 INEEDSOMEHELP Super jump KANGAROO Immune to guns and fire NOONECANHURTME Obtain a jetpack ROCKETMAN Infinite ammo FULLCLIP Cars have nitro SPEEDFREAK Cars float away when hit BUBBLECARS Gang members everywhere ONLYHOMIESALLOWED Pedestrians are Elvis BLUESUEDESHOES Aggressive drivers ALLDRIVERSARECRIMINALS

(Image credit: Rockstar North)

The GTA Trilogy cheats that don't work in the remaster