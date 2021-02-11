GTA Online weekly update for February 11, 2021: new podium car, discounts and bonus payouts

Each Thursday, Rockstar releases the GTA Online weekly update—refreshing the multiplayer sandbox with new weekly discounts and bonuses. It's a great way to pick up some of the fastest cars in GTA Online, or to snag a new businesses without committing to days of grinding for cash. And even if you already own the business featured in a given week, its refurbishment options are usually on sale, too. Maybe you'll finally be able to pimp out that bunker.

This week, players can get 40% off the nightclub business. It's by no means the best earner in the game, but it is another source of passive income that's great for solo players—at least if you already own a bunker and a variety of MC businesses. Once set up, you can assign technicians to automatically generate product, but they'll only do so if you already own the associated business.

Essentially it augments your existing businesses with some additional income. That means it's not a great business for a beginner, but, if you already have an expanding criminal empire, it's a good addition.

The nightclub also lets you house the Terrobyte—a truck and trailer that lets you launch missions that will unlock the trade price for the Oppressor Mk. II.

What are the GTA Online weekly bonuses?

GTA Online Bonus $ and RP

There's something of a wedding theme to this week's bonus payouts—a little nod from Rockstar to Valentine's Day, no doubt.

3x $ and RP on Team Deathmatch: Shotgun Wedding

3x $ and RP on Adversary Mode: Till Death Do Us Part

2x $ and RP on DJ Reqeusts

(Image credit: Rockstar)

GTA Online Discounted Vehicles and Businesses

This week we get vehicles both classic and ostentatious. Really the only thing going for the Luxor Deluxe is that it's gold and very expensive. It's not good; a pure flex on the server's paupers.

40% off Nightclubs

30% off Nightclub Renovations

40% off Albany Roosevelt: $450,000

40% off Albany Roosevelt Valor: $589,200

40% off Ocelot Swinger: $545,400

40% off Buckingham Valkyrie: $2,274,300/$1,710,000 (Get the trade price by completing The Humane Labs Raid heist)

40% off Buckingham Luxor: $975,000

40% off Buckingham Luxor Deluxe: $6,000,000

40% off Buckingham Swift: $900,000

40% off Buckingham Swift Deluxe: $3,090,000

Twitch Prime Bonuses

Same as last week...

70% off Progen Tyrus: $765,000

35% off Annihilator Stealth: $2,515,500/$1,886,625 (Get the trade price by completing the Cayo Perico heist as heist leader, and using it as the approach vehicle)

Podium Vehicle

This week's Casino Lucky Wheel car is...

Vapid Dominator GTX

And that's your lot for this week. Hopefully next week brings a better selection of vehicles.