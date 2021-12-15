Here are all the new cars in the GTA The Contract update

Looking for a GTA The Contract cars list? No GTA update would be complete without a selection of new vehicles in which to drive away. And now that the latest GTA Online update is here, it's good to see that The Contract is no exception.

GTA Online's new update sees the return of Franklin in new story missions and "new and unreleased" music from Dr. Dre. But if your heart is set on snagging yourself some new wheels, this guide has you covered. Here's a list of new GTA The Contract cars, including how much you can expect to splash out for each.

NEWS: 7 new vehicles. Here are the vehicles and prices #GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/IZUpgYJGvZDecember 15, 2021 See more

GTA 5 The Contract cars list: Here are the new vehicles

Seven new cars have driven into town with The Contract update, and these range from the Pagassi Ignus to the Bravado Buffalo STX. Six of these cars are available from Legendary Motorsport, while the last car can be bought from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Here's a full list of the new cars, including how much each will set you back:

Pfister Astron: $1,580,000

$1,580,000 Lampadati Cinquemila: $1,740,000

$1,740,000 Pegassi Ignus: $2,765,000

$2,765,000 Enus Jubilee: $1,237,500 - $1,650,000

$1,237,500 - $1,650,000 Enus Deity: $1,383,750 - $1,845,000

$1,383,750 - $1,845,000 Dewbauchee Champion: $2,246,250 - $2,995,000

$2,246,250 - $2,995,000 Bravado Buffalo STX: $1,612,500 - $2,150,000

The tweet above gives us a glimpse at each new car arriving in The Contract. And, as luck would have it, we have a guide on how to make money in GTA Online which should help you out if you're a bit short. It's especially handy as you'll want to put some extra cash aside for the new weapons and Agency properties. You'd better start saving.